BATH, Maine - The U.S. Navy has awarded General Dynamics Bath Iron Works, a subsidiary of General Dynamics (NYSE: GD), a $22,714,829 contract to continue providing planning yard services for the DDG 1000 Zumwalt-class guided missile destroyer. The contract includes options which, if exercised and fully funded by the Navy, would bring the total value of the contract to $343,717,651 and extend the performance period through 2029.

The planning yard services include design, material kitting, logistics, planning and execution. The majority of the planning yard services work will be performed in Maine.

Bath Iron Works currently manages post-delivery maintenance and modernization activities for DDG 51-class ships as well. The company is currently responsible for supporting 76 surface combatants in the fleet.

"We appreciate the confidence of our U.S. Navy customer that this contract renewal represents," said BIW President Charles Krugh. "The DDG 1000 class are remarkably advanced platforms and we are committed to ensuring their maintenance and modernization so they can contribute the U.S. fleet's capabilities for years to come."