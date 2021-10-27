General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results - Form 8-K

General Dynamics Reports Third-Quarter 2021 Financial Results





October 27, 2021





•Net earnings of $860 million on revenue of $9.6 billion

•Diluted EPS of $3.07, up 5.9% from year-ago quarter

•$1.5 billion in cash provided by operating activities

•Significant Gulfstream order activity continues





RESTON, Va.- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) today reported third-quarter 2021 net earnings of $860 million on revenue of $9.6 billion. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.07.





EPS grew 5.9% from the year-ago quarter and 17.6% sequentially as company-wide operating margin expanded to 11.3%, up 90 basis points from the previous quarter. Margins were up sequentially in all four segments.





"The company delivered solid third-quarter results, generating very strong cash flow and attractive margins," said Phebe N. Novakovic, chairman and chief executive officer. "We continue to focus on delivering solid program performance and ensuring the well-being of our people, who are rising above the challenges of the pandemic to support our customers."





Cash

Net cash provided by operating activities in the quarter totaled $1.5 billion. Free cash flow from operations was $1.3 billion.





Backlog

Backlog at the end of the quarter was $88.1 billion, up 8.1% from the year-ago quarter. Estimated potential contract value, representing management's estimate of value in unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options, was $41.5 billion. Total estimated contract value, the sum of all backlog components, was $129.6 billion at the end of the quarter.





Orders in the Aerospace segment were strong, with backlog up 22.8% over the year-ago quarter to $14.7 billion.





Significant awards in the quarter for the Defense segments included $475 million from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program; $195 million from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines; a contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office with a maximum potential value of $190 million; $165 million to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army; $160 million from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs; $150 million from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 million of additional potential value; and $540 million for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.





About General Dynamics

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.





Certain statements made in this press release, including any statements as to future results of operations and financial projections, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. Additional information regarding these factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, its Annual Report on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made. The company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.





WEBCAST INFORMATION: General Dynamics will webcast its third-quarter 2021 financial results conference call at 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. The webcast will be a listen-only audio event available at www.gd.com.An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available one hour after the end of the call and end on November 3, 2021. To hear a recording of the conference call by telephone, please call 866-813-9403 (international: +44 204-525-0658); passcode 439422. Charts furnished to investors and securities analysts in connection with General Dynamics' announcement of its financial results are available at www.gd.com.

EXHIBIT A

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Three Months Ended Variance October 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 $ % Revenue $ 9,568 $ 9,431 $ 137 1.5 % Operating costs and expenses (8,488) (8,359) (129) Operating earnings 1,080 1,072 8 0.7 % Other, net 34 24 10 Interest, net (99) (118) 19 Earnings before income tax 1,015 978 37 3.8 % Provision for income tax, net (155) (144) (11) Net earnings $ 860 $ 834 $ 26 3.1 % Earnings per share-basic $ 3.09 $ 2.91 $ 0.18 6.2 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 278.6 286.5 Earnings per share-diluted $ 3.07 $ 2.90 $ 0.17 5.9 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 280.4 287.2





EXHIBIT B

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Nine Months Ended Variance October 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 $ % Revenue $ 28,177 $ 27,444 $ 733 2.7 % Operating costs and expenses (25,200) (24,604) (596) Operating earnings 2,977 2,840 137 4.8 % Other, net 95 70 25 Interest, net (331) (357) 26 Earnings before income tax 2,741 2,553 188 7.4 % Provision for income tax, net (436) (388) (48) Net earnings $ 2,305 $ 2,165 $ 140 6.5 % Earnings per share-basic $ 8.20 $ 7.54 $ 0.66 8.8 % Basic weighted average shares outstanding 281.1 287.1 Earnings per share-diluted $ 8.16 $ 7.52 $ 0.64 8.5 % Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 282.4 288.1

EXHIBIT C

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Three Months Ended Variance October 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 $ % Revenue: Aerospace $ 2,066 $ 1,975 $ 91 4.6 % Marine Systems 2,637 2,405 232 9.6 % Combat Systems 1,745 1,801 (56) (3.1) % Technologies 3,120 3,250 (130) (4.0) % Total $ 9,568 $ 9,431 $ 137 1.5 % Operating earnings: Aerospace $ 262 $ 283 $ (21) (7.4) % Marine Systems 229 223 6 2.7 % Combat Systems 276 270 6 2.2 % Technologies 327 314 13 4.1 % Corporate (14) (18) 4 22.2 % Total $ 1,080 $ 1,072 $ 8 0.7 % Operating margin: Aerospace 12.7 % 14.3 % Marine Systems 8.7 % 9.3 % Combat Systems 15.8 % 15.0 % Technologies 10.5 % 9.7 % Total 11.3 % 11.4 %





EXHIBIT D

REVENUE AND OPERATING EARNINGS BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Nine Months Ended Variance October 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 $ % Revenue: Aerospace $ 5,575 $ 5,640 $ (65) (1.2) % Marine Systems 7,656 7,122 534 7.5 % Combat Systems 5,464 5,263 201 3.8 % Technologies 9,482 9,419 63 0.7 % Total $ 28,177 $ 27,444 $ 733 2.7 % Operating earnings: Aerospace $ 677 $ 682 $ (5) (0.7) % Marine Systems 639 607 32 5.3 % Combat Systems 786 732 54 7.4 % Technologies 941 859 82 9.5 % Corporate (66) (40) (26) (65.0) % Total $ 2,977 $ 2,840 $ 137 4.8 % Operating margin: Aerospace 12.1 % 12.1 % Marine Systems 8.3 % 8.5 % Combat Systems 14.4 % 13.9 % Technologies 9.9 % 9.1 % Total 10.6 % 10.3 %





EXHIBIT E

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

(Unaudited) October 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and equivalents $ 3,139 $ 2,824 Accounts receivable 3,046 3,161 Unbilled receivables 8,334 8,024 Inventories 5,651 5,745 Other current assets 1,516 1,789 Total current assets 21,686 21,543 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant and equipment, net 5,195 5,100 Intangible assets, net 2,022 2,117 Goodwill 20,092 20,053 Other assets 2,375 2,495 Total noncurrent assets 29,684 29,765 Total assets $ 51,370 $ 51,308 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,183 $ 3,003 Accounts payable 2,682 2,952 Customer advances and deposits 6,167 6,276 Other current liabilities 3,572 3,733 Total current liabilities 14,604 15,964 Noncurrent liabilities: Long-term debt 11,485 9,995 Other liabilities 9,560 9,688 Total noncurrent liabilities 21,045 19,683 Shareholders' equity: Common stock 482 482 Surplus 3,236 3,124 Retained earnings 34,800 33,498 Treasury stock (19,276) (17,893) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,521) (3,550) Total shareholders' equity 15,721 15,661 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 51,370 $ 51,308





EXHIBIT F

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Nine Months Ended October 3, 2021 September 27, 2020 Cash flows from operating activities-continuing operations: Net earnings $ 2,305 $ 2,165 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 408 376 Amortization of intangible and finance lease right-of-use assets 242 267 Equity-based compensation expense 96 91 Deferred income tax benefit (38) (112) (Increase) decrease in assets, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts receivable 133 (336) Unbilled receivables (252) (239) Inventories 94 (134) Increase (decrease) in liabilities, net of effects of business acquisitions: Accounts payable (291) (558) Customer advances and deposits 228 (906) Other current liabilities (202) 360 Other liabilities (455) 3 Other, net 321 319 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,589 1,296 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (502) (622) Other, net 1 33 Net cash used by investing activities (501) (589) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of fixed-rate notes (2,500) (2,000) Proceeds from commercial paper, gross (maturities greater than 3 months) 1,997 420 Proceeds from fixed-rate notes 1,497 3,960 Purchases of common stock (1,491) (501) Dividends paid (983) (925) Repayment of floating-rate notes (500) (500) Repayment of commercial paper (maturities greater than 3 months) - (420) Other, net 223 (134) Net cash used by financing activities (1,757) (100) Net cash used by discontinued operations (16) (40) Net increase in cash and equivalents 315 567 Cash and equivalents at beginning of period 2,824 902 Cash and equivalents at end of period $ 3,139 $ 1,469





EXHIBIT G

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS, EXCEPT PER SHARE AMOUNTS





Other Financial Information: October 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Debt-to-equity (a) 86.9 % 83.0 % Debt-to-capital (b) 46.5 % 45.4 % Book value per share (c) $ 56.30 $ 54.67 Shares outstanding 279,222,830 286,477,836 Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Income tax payments, net $ 257 $ 289 $ 502 $ 345 Company-sponsored research and development (d) $ 112 $ 97 $ 295 $ 291 Return on sales (e) 9.0 % 8.8 % 8.2 % 7.9 % Non-GAAP Financial Measures: Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free cash flow from operations: Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1,471 $ 1,119 $ 2,589 $ 1,296 Capital expenditures (196) (216) (502) (622) Free cash flow from operations (f) $ 1,275 $ 903 $ 2,087 $ 674 October 3, 2021 December 31, 2020 Net debt: Total debt $ 13,668 $ 12,998 Less cash and equivalents 3,139 2,824 Net debt(g) $ 10,529 $ 10,174

(a)Debt-to-equity ratio is calculated as total debt divided by total equity as of the end of the period.





(b)Debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as total debt divided by the sum of total debt plus total equity as of the end of the period.





(c)Book value per share is calculated as total equity divided by total outstanding shares as of the end of the period.





(d)Includes independent research and development and Aerospace product-development costs.





(e)Return on sales is calculated as net earnings divided by revenue.





(f)We believe free cash flow from operations is a useful measure for investors because it portrays our ability to generate cash from our businesses for purposes such as repaying maturing debt, funding business acquisitions, repurchasing our common stock and paying dividends. We use free cash flow from operations to assess the quality of our earnings and as a key performance measure in evaluating management.





(g)We believe net debt is a useful measure for investors because it reflects the borrowings that support our operations and capital deployment strategy. We use net debt as an important indicator of liquidity and financial position.





EXHIBIT H

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS

Funded Unfunded Total

Backlog Estimated Potential Contract Value* Total

Estimated

Contract Value Third Quarter 2021: Aerospace $ 14,312 $ 378 $ 14,690 $ 1,974 $ 16,664 Marine Systems 24,639 21,684 46,323 5,127 51,450 Combat Systems 13,040 308 13,348 7,594 20,942 Technologies 9,619 4,118 13,737 26,784 40,521 Total $ 61,610 $ 26,488 $ 88,098 $ 41,479 $ 129,577 Second Quarter 2021: Aerospace $ 13,155 $ 366 $ 13,521 $ 2,099 $ 15,620 Marine Systems 26,435 21,095 47,530 4,689 52,219 Combat Systems 14,157 271 14,428 7,711 22,139 Technologies 9,769 3,999 13,768 26,594 40,362 Total $ 63,516 $ 25,731 $ 89,247 $ 41,093 $ 130,340 Third Quarter 2020: Aerospace $ 11,640 $ 324 $ 11,964 $ 2,888 $ 14,852 Marine Systems 23,958 17,124 41,082 14,666 55,748 Combat Systems 14,511 200 14,711 6,593 21,304 Technologies 10,112 3,651 13,763 26,242 40,005 Total $ 60,221 $ 21,299 $ 81,520 $ 50,389 $ 131,909





*The estimated potential contract value includes work awarded on unfunded indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts and unexercised options associated with existing firm contracts, including options and other agreements with existing customers to purchase new aircraft and aircraft services. We recognize options in backlog when the customer exercises the option and establishes a firm order. For IDIQ contracts, we evaluate the amount of funding we expect to receive and include this amount in our estimated potential contract value. The actual amount of funding received in the future may be higher or lower than our estimate of potential contract value.





EXHIBIT H-1

BACKLOG - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded Backlog Unfunded Backlog





EXHIBIT H-2

BACKLOG BY SEGMENT - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





Funded Backlog Unfunded Backlog





EXHIBIT I

THIRD QUARTER 2021 SIGNIFICANT ORDERS - (UNAUDITED)

DOLLARS IN MILLIONS





We received the following significant contract awards during the third quarter of 2021:

Marine Systems:

•$475 from the U.S. Navy to provide ongoing lead yard services for the Columbia-class submarine program.

•$195 from the Navy to provide engineering, technical, design and planning yard support services for operational strategic and attack submarines.

•$160 from the Navy to provide maintenance and repair services for the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock and Whidbey Island-class dock landing ship programs.

•$150 from the Navy for Advanced Nuclear Plant Studies (ANPS) in support of the Columbia-class submarine program and options totaling $570 of additional potential value.

Combat Systems:

•$165 to produce various munitions, ordnance and missile subcomponents for the U.S. Army.

•$125 for Abrams main battle tank upgrades, mission control units and systems technical support.

•$60 from the Army for the concept design phase of the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) acquisition program.

•$30 from the Army for the production of Hydra-70 rockets.

Technologies:

•$540 for several key contracts for classified customers and additional classified IDIQ awards with a maximum potential value of $4.2 billion among multiple awardees.

•A contract to provide cloud support services to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The contract has a maximum potential value of $190.

•A contract to modernize and consolidate existing information technology (IT) help desks for the Navy. The contract has a maximum potential value of $135.

•$85 from the Army for computing and communications equipment under the Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) program.

•$75 to provide logistics, sustainment and maintenance support services for the Army.

•$70 to provide command, control and communications capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD).

•$65 from the U.S. Department of State (DoS) to provide overseas consular services to support visa application and issuance at U.S. embassies and consulates throughout the world under the Global Support Strategy (GSS) program.

•$50 to provide simulation and training support for the Army.

•$45 from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools.

•$45 to provide service desk; endpoint support and maintenance; and account, asset and security management services to the DoS.

•$45 from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs under the Veterans Intake, Conversion and Communications Services (VICCS) program to modernize benefits and claim processing.

•$40 to provide communications technical support for the U.S. Air Force.

•$35 to provide design, development, testing, installation, maintenance, logistics support and modernization for Navy airborne and shipboard platforms.

EXHIBIT J

AEROSPACE SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - (UNAUDITED)





Third Quarter Nine Months 2021 2020 2021 2020 Gulfstream Aircraft Deliveries (units): Large-cabin aircraft 25 25 68 71 Mid-cabin aircraft 6 7 12 16 Total 31 32 80 87 Aerospace Book-to-Bill: Orders* $ 3,247 $ 1,816 $ 8,996 $ 4,744 Revenue 2,066 1,975 5,575 5,640 Book-to-Bill Ratio 1.57x 0.92x 1.61x 0.84x





*Does not include customer defaults, liquidated damages, cancellations, foreign exchange fluctuations and other backlog adjustments.





# # #

