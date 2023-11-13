By Denny Jacob
General Dynamics' business unit was awarded a $2.5 billion contract by the Indian Health Service to modernize its electronic health record system.
The 10-year contract for General Dynamics Information Technology has a five-year base period with five option years.
The General Dynamics unit will replace the IHS's, an agency within the Department of Health and Human Services, existing health record and patient system with a cloud-based enterprise electronic health record system from Oracle Health.
