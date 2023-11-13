General Dynamics Corporation specializes in the design, manufacturing and marketing of aeronautical, space, naval, and defense systems and equipment. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows: - information systems and technologies (31.7%): telecommunication, control, surveillance, monitoring, and similar systems; - submarines and boats (28%); - business aircraft (21.7%). Moreover, the group offers maintenance and assistance services etc.; - defense and security systems (18.6%): armored combat vehicles, land combat systems, weapons systems, munitions, protection and detection systems, etc. Net sales break down by source of income between sales of products (58.4%) and services (41.6%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (84.8%), North America (2.4%), Europe (5.7%), Africa and Middle East (3.4%), Asia/Pacific (3.1%) and America Latin (0.6%).