By Denny Jacob

General Dynamics on Thursday said one of its business units was awarded a $257.6 million contract from the U.S. Army.

The aerospace and defense company said General Dynamics Land Systems received the contract. The award is for the second phase of production of the M10 Booker Combat Vehicle, which will result in 26 additional vehicles.

Write to Denny Jacob at denny.jacob@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-06-23 1444ET