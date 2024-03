By Denny Jacob

General Dynamics disclosed that one its units was awarded a $922 million contract to modernize the U.S. Central Command's enterprise information-technology infrastructure.

The new contract has a one-year base period and five option years.

In October, another General Dynamics unit was awarded several U.S. Navy pacts.

