By Sabela Ojea

General Dynamics Corp. has been awarded a $1.8 billion U.S. Army contract to deliver flight simulation training services.

The contract secured by the global aerospace and defense company is expected to expire on March 31, 2035, according to the Defense Department.

Shares traded 0.3% higher at $220.75 in after-hours trading.

