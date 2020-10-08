General Dynamics at AUSA 2020: Enabling the Army Now to Deploy, Fight and Win

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four business units of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will participate in the Association of the U.S. Army's 2020 Annual Meeting & Exposition to showcase innovation that enables multi-domain operations for the U.S. Army, including the ability to interoperate with key allies around the world.

General Dynamics Land Systems, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems and General Dynamics Information Technology will highlight products and services that enable the Army's cross-functional teams by developing new, innovative and affordable solutions that meet their core needs. More information is available at gd.com/ausa.

Media are invited to visit our virtual booths at the links below.

WHEN: October 13-16, 2020 | Click here for symposium hours and admissions information.

SOLUTIONS DEMONSTRATED:

General Dynamics Land Systems

MOBILE PROTECTED FIREPOWER (MPF): Our MPF approach leverages both recently developed and battle-tested designs to provide a highly lethal, mobile and survivable direct-fire combat vehicle to dominate ground threats on the multi-domain battlefield. The MPF program is the first under the Army Futures Command Cross-Functional Team for Next Generation Combat Vehicle that fills a critical capability gap. Our candidate features a large-caliber cannon and employs a combat proven fire control system. Its ultra-modern diesel engine provides high power-to-weight ratio with extended tactical range. The hydraulic pneumatic suspension allows for superb cross-country mobility. Land Systems is delivering preproduction MPF vehicles to meet the Army's test and fielding schedule and is looking forward to them being selected for fielding to the Army.

Tracked Robot 10-Ton (TRX): The Tracked Robot 10-Ton (TRX) vehicle takes the next step in manned/unmanned teaming (MUM-T). Part of the Robotic Combat Vehicle-Medium (RCV-M) class, TRX features innovative thinking ranging from its AI-enhanced design to advanced, lightweight materials for execution. TRX sets a new best in class payload capacity to accommodate any mission equipment package. TRX's power and size make it an ideal platform for multirole Manned-Unmanned Teaming in today's battlefield. TRX is positioned to provide superior performance as an enabling technology in a myriad of critical battlefield roles, including direct and indirect fire, and autonomous resupply, complex obstacle breaching, counter-unmanned aerial systems, electronic warfare and reconnaissance.

STRYKER IM-SHORAD (Initial Maneuver Short Range Air Defense): The Stryker IM-SHORAD vehicle provides lethal, mobile and survivable air defense against an array of aerial threats. Awarded the Army program contract in September 2020, General Dynamics Land Systems leaned forward to deliver this critical capability to the Army. The IM-SHORAD vehicle is based on the new Stryker A1 chassis and enables maneuver units for critical Multi-Domain Operations. Highlights include on-board target-acquisition capability paired with the Army's Integrated Air and Missile Defense battle command systems. Armaments include Stinger and Hellfire missiles and a 30mm cannon.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Iron Fist Active Protection System: The Iron Fist Light is an active protection system with dual threat-intercept capability providing 360° situational awareness, increasing safety and minimizing residual effects to the soldier. Adaptability to new threats and programmable defeat capability delivers superior protection making Iron Fist Light the future of Vehicle Protection Suites. Advancing technology against any threats and improving survivability on any platform to protect what matters most.

XM1113 Extended Range, Rocket Assisted Projectile: General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is working with Combat Capabilities Development Command Armaments Center (CCDC-AC) to develop the XM1113 Extended Range, Rocket Assisted Projectile that replaces the current inventory of the limited M549A1 RAP rounds used in towed and self-propelled 155mm Artillery Systems. This extended range, warfare operations round increases engagement range to 40km in a 39-caliber weapon system and over 60km in a 58-caliber weapon system. The XM1113 supports mechanized attack forces and advancing infantry with an additional stand-off range to conduct operations. Longer range precision fire allows artillery forces to remain farther back from enemy fire enhancing performance and increasing safety.

Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) – Rifle (-R) and Automatic Rifle (-AR): The General Dynamics-OTS Next Generation Squad Weapon is a sophisticated weapon offering more accuracy at further distances. Our weapon is equipped with an innovative suppressor design that minimizes flash and reduces sound levels while lasting the life of the barrel. Patented Short Recoil, Impulse Averaging (SRIA) technology results in high performance, lightweight weapons that are controllable for accurate long-range engagements. The General Dynamics-OTS NGSW-R and NGSW-AR are nearly identical offerings providing many advantages including reduced risk, rapid reliability growth, simplified logistics support and training, and lower life cycle cost. This compact and lightweight weapon delivers maximum lethality and minimum burden.

General Dynamics Mission Systems

Tactical Electronic Warfare System (TEWS): The Tactical Electronic Warfare System (TEWS) is a dedicated all-weather, 24-hour, ground-based tactical electronic support and electronic attack system that provides the Commander with options to create multiple dilemmas to a designing enemy by decreasing the sensor to shooter timeline. TEWS will enable a Brigade Combat Team Commander to detect, locate, identify the enemy and will give the Commander the capability to act/react/counter with non-lethal effects by denying, disrupting, and degrading the enemy's ability to communicate, coordinate, and synchronize. TEWS is platform independent; a modular system that will enable integration onto any vehicle. TEWS supports stationary, dismounted, and on-the-move, man-pack operations. Similar to TEWS, the Tactical Electronic Warfare-Light (TEWL) provides Electronic Support (ES) capabilities for expeditionary forces. TEWL is integrated on a Flyer-72 vehicle and provides an air-droppable solution that can be quickly deployed in contested environments.

Multi-Domain Operations Weapons System: A platform independent capability that is an expeditionary, modular, tailorable, scalable platform providing mission command, armed reconnaissance, and artillery forward observer personnel with integration of SIGINT (signals intelligence), EW (electronic warfare) and cyber effects against anti-access/area denial threats. Features mounted jam-resistant friendly forces tracking capability, Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (MAPS) GEN-1 Technology and a tethered drone to bridge the ISR gap and to boost speed, precision and lethality on the battlefield.

Rugged Armored Vehicle Network (RAVN) Kit/Network Extension Kit (NEK): Through internal investments, we have developed the RAVN Kit to extend mobile network capability to Armored Brigade Combat Teams (BCTs). Tailored to improve and extend the Integrated Tactical Network and building on lessons learned from a similar effort integrating a NEKs on Strykers, it facilitates mobile and survivable command posts.

Secure Data Fabric: Secure Data Fabric integrates General Dynamics' proven tactical data management and multi-level security Enterprise Cyber Security products and experience, creating a unified data environment across echelons regardless of the source and security level of the data. Designed to be hosted on the current Army Tactical Network and hardware, Secure Data Fabric supports multiple computing environments and makes data visible, discoverable, accessible and understandable while seamlessly connecting Army systems and mission partner environments.

Counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS): General Dynamics Mission Systems has teamed with Dedrone, the market leader in airspace security, through a value-added reseller agreement to integrate its mission-critical solutions with Dedrone's drone detection and defeat technologies. The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats.

GPS Source Assured Position, Navigation and Timing (APNT) and GPS Data Transmission: APNT and GPS signal retransmission solutions such as the U.S. Army's Mounted Assured PNT (MAPS GEN-1) solution and the ECHO-II Smart Repeater provide critical timing and position data in GPS denied and degraded environments. MAPS GEN-1, based on the GPS Source SENTRySCOUT™ system, provides valid and APNT data, independent of the availability or integrity of GPS signals. The core of the MAPS GEN-1 system, the ED3 PNT Hub, is widely utilized in a variety of ground vehicle applications and is the lead platform for Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) making the ED3 your path to M-Code. MAPS GEN-1 is currently being fielded by the Army and the next generation of APNT system is currently in development. When GPS indoor transmission is the primary concern, the ECHO-II is a reliable signal repeater ideal for ground vehicles, aircraft, and buildings when time-to-first-fix is critical.

Synthetic Training Environment: A next-generation extended reality live training solution, fresh from a recent user assessment at Ft. Benning, providing a software-based, tailorable and fully immersive training experience. Partnering with the best of industry to leverage commercial off-the-shelf technologies, our solution provides capabilities now and sets the foundation for future solutions supporting the Army's complex, multi-domain fight.

Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5): Common Hardware Systems-5 (CHS-5) provides U.S. military customers rapid, affordable access to a wide range of commercial off-the-shelf computing and network equipment for tactical operations. General Dynamics provides technical assistance and logistics support for a wide range of services, from the rapid repair and replacement of equipment at strategically located Regional Support Centers, to the deployment of field service personnel to CHS-5 user locations worldwide. Available to all military services and across the federal government, CHS-5 contract is a "one stop shop" for tactical IT hardware solutions.

Next Generation Army Standard Family of Shelters (ASF): General Dynamics is concluding the development of the Next Generation Army Standard Family of Shelters (ASF) to address today's ever-changing operational requirements across the military. The shelters feature a modern, lightweight and durable design that will enable them to operate in most extreme environments. They can be quickly deployed on the ground or on the Family of Medium Tactical Vehicles, enabling the flexibility and mobility needed to quickly transport, deploy, and move the shelters. The shelters can be used for a number of applications including command posts, kitchens, maintenance shops and medical facilities. In addition, as the demand for larger Rigid Wall Shelter systems increases, General Dynamics has restarted production on the Modular Extendable Rigid Wall Shelter (MERWS). MERWS will provide increased shelter capacity for command and control centers as well as deployable debriefing conference rooms.

Advanced Vetronic Systems: General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada's Advanced Vetronic Systems delivers a technological advantage through mission critical solutions for combat platforms. We have a global reputation for excellence in tactical computing and displays, fire control and turret stabilization, video distribution and processing, and tactical intercom and C2/C4ISR networking. Our solutions and next generation systems coming online are grounded with our operationally proven pedigree and offer exponential leaps in technological capability and SWaPc improvements to support our warfighters in mission success.

TACLANE-Nano (KG-175N) Encryptor: Now NSA-certified, the TACLANE-Nano is the smallest, lightest and most power efficient HAIPE (High Assurance Internet Protocol Encryptor) available today. TACLANE-Nano is designed with the latest in crypto modernization technology to provide protection for voice, video and data classified up to Top Secret at 200 Mb/s aggregate throughput. It is Military Standard-810G ruggedized to withstand the rigors of any mobile environment from backpack to flyaway kit to deployable systems and platforms.

TACLANE-ES10 (KG-185A) E-Series Encryptor: The NEW TACLANE E-Series Ethernet Data Encryption (EDE) compliant encryptors provide high speed, high performance Layer 2 security. The TACLANE-ES10, the smallest, lightest, most power efficient 20 Gb EDE encryptor is designed to secure the enterprise backbone, data center and campus interconnectivity. Designed to and compliant with the latest EDE Specification, the TACLANE-ES10 is a cryptographic modernization replacement for legacy Ethernet (ESS), SONET and other link encryptors.

Persistent Systems GVR5 Dual-Band Wave Relay MANET: Designed in collaboration with General Dynamics Missions Systems, a leading provider of tactical vehicle communications systems, the GVR5 by Persistent Systems, LLC, is a dual-band mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) solution. Like other Wave Relay MANET devices from Persistent Systems, the GVR5 allows users to seamlessly share voice, video, text, sensor, and location data, all while on the move without the need for fixed infrastructure. The hardened GVR5 is specifically designed for integration into infantry fighting vehicles and similar platforms that have unique power systems, ballistic and gunfire shock requirements, and operate complex local area networks. The GVR5 can simultaneously operate on two frequency bands (L/S, L/C, or S/C - bands). It is an ideal solution for Automated-PACE (Primary, Alternate, Contingency, and Emergency) because it routes communications over the best available band. Additionally, the GVR5 allows dismounted users carrying MPU5 MANET devices to wirelessly connect to a vehicle's intercom system while in or near the vehicle. The GVR5 can be connected to SATCOM or LTE modems in the vehicle to extend BLOS connectivity to dismounted users – delivering global connectivity to the Wave Relay MANET.

General Dynamics Information Technology

From digital modernization to training to logistics and sustainment, GDIT offers the capabilities and services needed to help the Army deliver on their vision for multi-domain operations. GDIT intersects core technology areas such as cloud, AI, cyber, and digital modernization with mission imperatives to field solutions that include:

Cyber Stack: Through integrated technology, the GDIT Cyber Stack enables Zero Trust Strategy, provides enhanced visibility and situational awareness, and leverages cloud-enabled cybersecurity to deliver autonomous cyber detection and response capabilities.

milCloud 2.0: The cloud solution designed for the warfighter that is hosted on DoD facilities and networks and offers ease of use and affordability - all while delivering dozens of security controls not offered in leading commercial clouds.

GDIT Atlas: An IT management framework that offers new levels of situational awareness, artificial intelligence, and automation for optimized service delivery across complex IT environments.

For more information on these solutions, or for stock imagery, contact our media representatives:

General Dynamics Land Systems: Robin Porter , 248-459-9200, porterr@gdls.com

, 248-459-9200, porterr@gdls.com General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: Berkley Whaley , 727-503-4897, berkley.whaley@gd-ots.com

, 727-503-4897, berkley.whaley@gd-ots.com General Dynamics Mission Systems: Matthew Billingsley , 202-407-1141, matthew.billingsley@gd-ms.com. General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada: Kristina Davis , 613-806-9945, kristina.davis@gd-ms.ca

, 202-407-1141, matthew.billingsley@gd-ms.com. General Dynamics Mission Systems–Canada: , 613-806-9945, kristina.davis@gd-ms.ca General Dynamics Information Technology: Oliver Nutt , 571-581-5567, oliver.nutt@gdit.com

GD on Twitter:

Follow #GDatAUSA for General Dynamics news during the show.

General Dynamics Land Systems: @GD_LandSystems

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems: @GD_OTS

General Dynamics Mission Systems: @GDMS and @GDMS_C

General Dynamics Information Technology: @GDIT

General Dynamics, headquartered in Reston, Virginia, is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information is available at www.gd.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-at-ausa-2020-enabling-the-army-now-to-deploy-fight-and-win-301149068.html

SOURCE General Dynamics