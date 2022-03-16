General Dynamics' jet maintenance unit to take hit from Western sanctions

The Jet Aviation unit, which deals with maintenance, repair and overhaul of airplanes, is likely to be hit primarily in Geneva and somewhat in Basel, Austria, the company said.

"It would be folly to think that the jet (business), in particular, given where they're located won't see some impact," said Phebe Novakovic, chief executive officer of General Dynamics.

Novakovic said the company is accessing the impact and doesn't have an estimate at the moment.

The weapons maker, which manufactures the Gulfstream business jet, also said that some impact on its managed airplane business is expected due to the ongoing sanctions.

