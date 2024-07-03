RESTON, Va., July 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics (NYSE: GD) will webcast its second-quarter 2024 earnings results conference call on Wednesday, July 24, beginning at 9 a.m. EDT.

The live webcast of the conference call will be available at www.gd.com . A replay will be available shortly after the live presentation.

More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com .

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-to-webcast-2024-second-quarter-financial-results-conference-call-302189011.html

SOURCE General Dynamics