March 28 (Reuters) - General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a unit of General Dynamics, said on Thursday it was awarded a $922 million contract to modernize the U.S. Central Command's IT infrastructure.

Under the contract, GDIT will use data from AI and machine learning to improve decision-making, and help the command center transition to a new cloud environment.

The contract has a one-year base period and five option years.

