Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Dynamics Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GD   US3695501086

GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION

(GD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:33:44 2023-06-02 pm EDT
208.05 USD   +1.32%
12:17pUS debt ceiling deal strands $16 billion of defense side-projects
RE
04:23aGeneral Dynamics Electric Boat Gets $33 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
06/01Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, CAE, Other Firms Awarded Up to $32.50 Billion US Air Force Contract
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

US debt ceiling deal strands $16 billion of defense side-projects

06/02/2023 | 12:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Abrams tank from U.S. 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team (ABCT) military equipment is unloaded in the Polish port of Gdynia

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $16 billion list of lower-priority defense items like tanks, helicopter upgrades and a ship, that would normally be paid for as part of the defense budget, could go unfunded after the U.S. passed a landmark bill that lifts the debt ceiling but curbs federal spending.

The agreement to avoid default left legislators, the Department of Defense and other agencies wondering how to pay for projects that in past years were last-minute additions to the must-pass defense policy and appropriations bills, that generally get approved with little discussion.

The debt deal capped national security spending in fiscal 2024 at $886 billion, which is what U.S. President Joe Biden requested.

Among the military services' "unfunded priorities" lists are Abrams tanks made by General Dynamics, a plane made by Lockheed Martin, and a ship for the Marines made by Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Each service generates its own list and this years' included new facilities, ship upgrades, munitions, and long-range radars to protect the U.S.

Congressional aides said that prior to the debt deal, the relevant committees were eyeing a national security budget of more than $900 million for fiscal 2024.

Ordinarily, some of the $16 billion worth of unfunded priorities would get tacked on, as well as billions worth of lawmaker initiatives. Ultimately aides said $30 to $40 billion more could have been added to the defense top line.

In recent years Congress has increased defense spending by more than any president requests, generally by tens of billions of dollars.

In 2022 and 2023 Congress increased spending by more than $20 billion each year. Prior to that, the Pentagon used "Overseas Contingency Operations" (OCO) funds for a decade to boost the amount of money available to avoid budget caps passed by Congress.

This year, the debt ceiling deal could make that more difficult.

ADDITIONAL FUNDING

Biden has been widely expected to request additional funding in August or September to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, after the $48 billion lawmakers approved in December for Ukraine is spent.

That Ukraine supplemental spending request is now expected to include a broader range of military spending and could include some items and pet projects left behind.

After complaints by defense hawks, the Senate's Democratic and Republican leaders made a formal commitment late on Thursday before the debt ceiling bill passed that the spending caps in the measure would not prevent the Senate from passing supplemental spending legislation to provide more money to the Department of Defense.

Mackenzie Eaglen, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute said: "I am certain there will be an emergency supplemental spending bill for Ukraine that includes non-Ukraine defense needs and priorities in it.

"This supplemental will not be enough to entirely make up the spread between what Congress likely would have increased defense above the president's budget and final non-Ukraine enacted toplines," Eaglen added. "But it will be a relief valve for select priorities."

(Reporting by Mike Stone and Patricia Zengerle in Washington; Editing by David Holmes)

By Mike Stone and Patricia Zengerle


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION 1.07% 207.43 Delayed Quote.-17.71%
HUNTINGTON INGALLS INDUSTRIES, INC. 2.60% 206.3501 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION 0.69% 452.845 Delayed Quote.-8.73%
All news about GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
12:17pUS debt ceiling deal strands $16 billion of defense side-projects
RE
04:23aGeneral Dynamics Electric Boat Gets $33 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
06/01Boeing, Booz Allen Hamilton, CAE, Other Firms Awarded Up to $32.50 Billion US Air Force..
MT
05/31Bombardier warns Ottawa against going with Boeing on military plane contract
AQ
05/31Transcript : General Dynamics Corporation Presents at Bernstein’s 39th A..
CI
05/31CAE Wins US$455 Million Subcontract for US Army Flight School Training Support Services
MT
05/31CAE Unit Wins $455 Million Subcontract to Provide Flight Simulators for US Army
MT
05/30General Dynamics' Electric Boat Secures $48.6 Million Modification to US Navy Contract
MT
05/25Capabilities on MRO Projects; Jet Aviation Announces Cooperation Agreement with Donecle..
AQ
05/24Huntington Ingalls Secures Advance Procurement Contract Modification for Block V Submar..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 41 511 M - -
Net income 2023 3 491 M - -
Net Debt 2023 8 282 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,2x
Yield 2023 2,56%
Capitalization 56 229 M 56 229 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,55x
EV / Sales 2024 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 106 500
Free-Float 56,7%
Chart GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
General Dynamics Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 205,33 $
Average target price 261,06 $
Spread / Average Target 27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phebe N. Novakovic Vice President-Strategic Planning
Jason Wright Aiken CFO & Executive VP-Technologies Segment
Marguerite Amy Gilliland President-Information Technology & Senior VP
Thomas W. Kirchmaier SVP-Planning, Communications & Trade Compliance
Kimberly A. Kuryea Senior VP-Human Resources & Administration
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-17.71%56 229
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-8.70%137 193
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-8.73%113 880
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-20.18%66 592
BAE SYSTEMS PLC10.37%36 044
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-15.51%33 516
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer