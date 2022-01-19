Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Back To The Future: DOE's Granholm Tours GE Research Lab To See The Energy Transition Unfolding

01/19/2022 | 02:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GE Chief Technology Officer Vic Abate doesn't normally play the role of tour guide, but these weren't your usual visitors. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, joined by U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Paul Tonko, spent a whirlwind one hour touring GE Research's storied campus in upstate New York. "Visiting GE Research is like taking a trip into the future and being able to see firsthand what's coming," Abate reflected afterwards.

It was a particularly pertinent visit for Granholm. GE Research often partners with the government, industry and academia on technology development. But Granholm's Energy Department has no fewer than 61 programs with GE Research alone, including many projects focusing on the energy transition to fight climate change. For this tour, the secretary got an opportunity to see the latest technologies that GE scientists and engineers are working on to increase the penetration of renewables, manage carbon emissions and modernize the grid.

One of them is a $20 million project funded by the DOE to develop the world's largest offshore wind turbine using superconducting generator technology. Dave Torrey, a senior principal engineer, and Courtney Leeds, an early-career Edison Engineer, provided an update on the technology, which has the potential to dramatically increase the turbine's power while driving up the efficiency and economies of scale for offshore wind. (Named after GE founder Thomas Edison, the "Edisons" are an elite group of new college graduates who get to spend two or three years rotating through several of GE's many departments.)

Another DOE-backed project is taking aim at modernizing the electrical grid and making improvements so it will be robust enough to withstand extreme weather and to help bring more renewables online. It's urgent work. More than 70% of the U.S. transformer fleet, for example, is older than 25 years. About 15% is already exceeding the average life expectancy of 40 years. Granholm met with Ibrahima Ndiaye, a technology manager at GE Research who is leading a project to demonstrate the world's first large flexible transformer. The goal is to improve the grid's resiliency, in part by serving as a universal spare for a wide range of transformers operating at different voltage levels. GE scientists are also working on an array of grid advances in such areas as power electronics, controls and digital technologies.

The visitors also learned about the newly created Climate Action & GE Lab, which is looking for ways to decarbonize not only the power sector but the atmosphere itself. Dave Moore, GE Research's carbon-capture technology leader, told the guests about the team's direct air capture work, which brings together GE's expertise in thermal management, 3D design and special materials to remove carbon from the air.

The decarbonization efforts extend into aviation as well. Scientists are looking at ways to accelerate the adoption of sustainable aviation fuels and develop next-generation engines, including technologies to enable hybrid electric flight. Granholm got to see an altitude test chamber in the Hybrid Electric Flight Lab that can simulate flight conditions at altitudes beyond 35,000 feet. Satish Prabhakaran, GE Research's hybrid electric aviation portfolio leader, and his team are working with GE Aviation as they look to demonstrate a hybrid electric flight in the mid-2020s.

Said Abate: "GE Research sits at the nexus between our energy businesses and government agencies like the DOE, which allows us not only to accelerate needed innovations but also drive it to its final destination."

Read more about the visit here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 19:34:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
02:35pBACK TO THE FUTURE : DOE's Granholm Tours GE Research Lab To See The Energy Transition Unf..
PU
01:07pStarbucks suspends vaccine, test requirement after U.S. court ruling
RE
07:32aTESTING, TESTING : NASA's New Supersonic Jet To Start Ground Testing
PU
03:22aWATER RUNS THROUGH IT : New West Coast Hydro Project To Aid Energy Transition And Energy T..
PU
01/18General Electric Scores Partial Win In US Wind Turbine Patent Infringement Dispute Agai..
MT
01/18GENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge to freeze canada pension plans
PU
01/18GE Aviation, SmartSky Networks, and Mosaic ATM Address Advance Air Mobility Safety
BU
01/18General Electric Appoints GE Digital CEO Amid 2024 Spinoff Plans
MT
01/18General Electric Names New CEO of GE Digital Ahead of Spin-Off
DJ
01/18Scott Reese Named CEO of GE Digital
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 907 M - -
Net income 2021 1 021 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 151x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float -
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 102,89 $
Average target price 124,44 $
Spread / Average Target 20,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY8.91%112 939
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.7.70%715 111
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.44%147 040
SIEMENS AG-6.60%129 571
3M COMPANY0.37%102 734
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-1.20%76 603