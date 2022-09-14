China Airlines Completes its Asset Records Solution With Adoption of GE Digital's Record Management System

GE Digital today announced that China Airlines, a Taiwanese operator with passenger and cargo operations across the region, has added Records Management System™ (RMS) to its Asset Records™ software solution platform to facilitate digital records transfer and asset documentation. The airline completed their records solution with the goal of digitizing all documents related to aircraft maintenance.

RMS is designed to enable operators like China Airlines to digitize, index, and archive maintenance records, connect the records for internal and external operations, and facilitate documentation between the airline, lessors, and external maintenance operations matching maintenance records to relevant Maintenance & Engineering (M&E) systems.

The company has achieved success with Asset Transfer System™ (ATS), a solution they purchased in 2021. ATS helps streamline and simplify the way leased asset documentation is managed between airlines and lessors. With two simple modules, records management and project management, users can drive efficiency throughout the entire leased asset lifecycle while maintaining compliance. Adding RMS to their solution portfolio made a lot of sense for the entire airline fleet.

“Digitization of documents is a key objective of China Airlines as we move toward meeting regulations to that effect from the Taiwan Civil Aviation Administration (CAA),” said Mr. Jason Tsai, VP Engineering Division for China Airlines. “GE Digital’s Asset Records software easily integrates with our other historical information systems so we are able to meet the directive expeditiously.”

RMS is also designed to allow operators to manage error correction and paperwork remediation between the carrier and its outsourced maintenance providers.

“GE Digital’s Aviation Software uses data to produce insights that enable operators to enhance safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make better decisions regarding real-time fleet health,” said Andrew Coleman, General Manager, GE Digital Aviation Software. “This helps airline operations meet certain compliance obligations.”

Click on this link for more information about GE Digital Aviation Software.

