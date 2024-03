General Electric Company is a diversified group organized around 4 areas of activity: - manufacturing of energy production equipment (38.2% of net sales): oil and gas equipment, turnkey plants, gas turbines, wind turbines, etc.; - manufacturing of aircraft engines and avionics systems (34%); - manufacturing of diagnostic and medical imaging systems (24.1%); - other (3.7%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (43.2%), America (7.6%), Europe (21.3%), China (7.9%), Asia (10.9%), Middle East and Africa (9.1sz%).

Sector Consumer Goods Conglomerates