EDF Signs Exclusive Agreement to Acquire Part of General Electric's Nuclear Activities

By Giulia Petroni



Electricite de France SA on Thursday said that it has signed an exclusive agreement with General Electric Co. to acquire part of GE Steam Power's nuclear activities.

The French energy company said the proposed deal includes conventional island equipment for new nuclear-power plants as well as steam turbine technology for future plants. The activities and teams in scope are based in about 15 countries, with nearly 70% of workforce located in France.

GE will retain a services-focused steam power business, including nuclear services in the Americas, and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, a provider of nuclear-power plant technology and services.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions as well as consultation with employee representatives, is expected to close in the first half of 2023, EDF said.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 0334ET