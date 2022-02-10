Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
EDF Signs Exclusive Agreement to Acquire Part of General Electric's Nuclear Activities

02/10/2022 | 03:35am EST
By Giulia Petroni

Electricite de France SA on Thursday said that it has signed an exclusive agreement with General Electric Co. to acquire part of GE Steam Power's nuclear activities.

The French energy company said the proposed deal includes conventional island equipment for new nuclear-power plants as well as steam turbine technology for future plants. The activities and teams in scope are based in about 15 countries, with nearly 70% of workforce located in France.

GE will retain a services-focused steam power business, including nuclear services in the Americas, and GE-Hitachi Nuclear Energy, a provider of nuclear-power plant technology and services.

Financial details of the deal weren't disclosed.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions as well as consultation with employee representatives, is expected to close in the first half of 2023, EDF said.


Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-10-22 0334ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.33% 8.576 Real-time Quote.-17.27%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.06% 99.25 Delayed Quote.5.06%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 832 M - -
Net income 2021 1 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 134x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,39x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 99,25 $
Average target price 121,44 $
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY5.06%108 943
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.96%720 203
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-5.70%135 358
SIEMENS AG-9.51%126 675
3M COMPANY-7.88%93 577
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-8.12%71 172