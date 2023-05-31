Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-05-31 pm EDT
101.53 USD   -0.85%
05:55pExclusive-US set to allow GE to make engines in India for New Delhi's military jets
RE
05:49pBiden administration poised to approve deal for joint…
RE
08:18aGeneral Electric : GE Vernova's Power Conversion business showcases SeaJet* 1.5 to 4 MW podded propulsion system for operations in harsh…
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive-US set to allow GE to make engines in India for New Delhi's military jets

05/31/2023 | 05:55pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Aero India 2023 air show at Yelahanka air base in Bengaluru

WASHINGTON/NEW DELHI (Reuters) - The Biden administration is poised to sign off on a deal that would allow General Electric Co to produce jet engines powering Indian military aircraft in that country, according to three people briefed on the decision.

A deal finalizing the joint production of the engines is expected to be inked and announced by the time President Joe Biden hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an official state visit on June 22, the people said on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been made public.

The White House, which said in January that it had received the application to jointly produce the engines in India, declined to comment. GE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Washington is working to deepen ties with the world's largest democracy and sees deeper military-to-military and technology ties with the South Asian country as a key counterweight to China's dominance in the region.

India, the world's largest arm importer, depends on Russia for nearly half its military supplies, and has bought fighter jets, tanks, nuclear submarines and an aircraft carrier over the decades.

New Delhi has frustrated Washington by participating in military exercises with Russia and increasing purchases of the country's crude oil, a key source of funding for Moscow's war in Ukraine.

India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) had previously said it planned to use the GE-manufactured 414 engine on a second generation of light-combat aircraft and that it was in talks over domestic production of those engines.

The deal is not finalized and also requires notification to the U.S. Congress, according to two of the people briefed on the arrangement.

Washington maintains strict controls over what domestic military technology can be shared or sold to other countries.

A broader joint partnership between the United States and India announced earlier this year is designed to encourage companies from both countries to collaborate, especially on military equipment and cutting-edge technology.

While GE has offered some transfer of technology to HAL, which will produce the engines as a licensed manufacturer, India is pushing for more technology to be shared, according to one of the people with knowledge of the conversations.

India is keen to get the know-how to make aircraft engines. Though it can manufacture fighter jets domestically, it lacks the ability to produce engines to power them.

HAL is using a lighter GE engine for the 83 light combat aircraft it is manufacturing for the Indian air force. However, India intends to produce more than 350 fighter jets for its air force and navy over the next two decades, which could be powered by the GE 414.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt in Washington, Krishn Kaushik in New Delhi and Rajesh Kumar Singh in Chicago; Edited by Heather Timmons and Jamie Freed)

By Trevor Hunnicutt, Krishn Kaushik and Rajesh Kumar Singh


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -2.33% 72.09 Delayed Quote.-14.16%
EDGE TECHNOLOGY INC. 1.30% 932 Delayed Quote.12.06%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -0.85% 101.53 Delayed Quote.57.31%
HINDUSTAN AERONAUTICS LIMITED 0.48% 3117.05 Delayed Quote.22.55%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -2.11% 373.1776 Real-time Quote.-13.46%
TOPIX INDEX -1.32% 2130.63 Delayed Quote.14.14%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 8.49% 81.5363 Delayed Quote.11.43%
WTI -2.96% 67.565 Delayed Quote.-9.47%
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
05:55pExclusive-US set to allow GE to make engines in India for New Delhi's military jets
RE
05:49pBiden administration poised to approve deal for joint…
RE
08:18aGeneral Electric : GE Vernova's Power Conversion business showcases SeaJet* 1.5 to 4 MW po..
PU
08:00aTranscript : General Electric Company Presents at Bernstein’s 39th Annua..
CI
05:56aGE eyes India boost as foreign travel spurs demand for bigger planes
RE
05/30H2 Oz : A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Australia's Plans for the First Hydrogen-Capable Power..
PU
05/27China Eastern Airlines flies C919 on its first commercial flight
RE
05/26Uganda closes in on final Tilenga drilling and refinery decision
RE
05/25FTSE 100 Closes Down 0.7% Dragged by Oil Stocks, US Debt-Ceiling Standoff
DJ
05/25General Electric : In Heart of the Sahara, GE's Aeroderivative Gas Turbines Are Generating..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 63 447 M - -
Net income 2023 8 168 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,6x
Yield 2023 0,32%
Capitalization 112 B 112 B -
EV / Sales 2023 1,85x
EV / Sales 2024 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 102,40 $
Average target price 109,14 $
Spread / Average Target 6,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sébastien Marie Bazin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY57.31%111 510
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.3.83%704 160
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.22%129 460
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.1.41%67 892
HITACHI, LTD.21.87%54 699
3M COMPANY-19.90%52 994
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer