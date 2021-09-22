Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
For The Long Haul: $2 Billion Engine Deal Helps Bring First Nonstop Flights Between Vietnam And The U.S.

09/22/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Vietnam's Bamboo Airways said on Wednesday it would purchase GE Aviation's GEnx jet engines for 10 new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner jets. The deal, valued at $2 billion at list price, also includes an option to power an additional 20 jets. The jets will fly nonstop routes between Vietnam and the U.S. "As of now, Boeing 787-9 is one of the few modern wide-body aircraft that optimally fulfill the requirements of long-distance international routes such as the 13-hour nonstop flights between Vietnam and the US," Bamboo said in a news release.

In May 2020, a Boeing 787-9 powered by GEnx engines set a world record for the longest nonstop flight with paying passengers when it flew from Tahiti to Paris. The plane covered 9,765-air-mile distance in 15 hours and 45 minutes after takeoff. The Australian carrier Qantas has flown a GE-powered Dreamliner even further in a series of experimental flights designed to test the effects on travelers of ultra-long-haul aviation. Made in part with advanced composite components, the GEnx engines offer up to 15% improved fuel-efficiency and 15% less carbon dioxide emissions compared to its GE predecessor, the CF6. More than 2,000 of the engines are in service today for 60 GE customers.

Top image credit: Huong Tran Kieu Dung, deputy president of board of management of Bamboo Airways and Dave Kircher, GEnx general manager at GE Aviation, signed an agreement to select GENx engine and maintenance package for Boeing 787-9 aircraft worth nearly $2 billion at U.S. list price. Image credit: Bamboo Airways.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 15:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 996 M - -
Net income 2021 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 312 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 962x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 96,82 $
Average target price 113,88 $
Spread / Average Target 17,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY12.06%106 269
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.18.68%619 433
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.03%148 367
SIEMENS AG24.25%136 650
3M COMPANY2.08%103 241
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.4.85%67 328