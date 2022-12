Dec 15 (Reuters) - Prosecutors searched U.S. conglomerate General Electric Co's industrial site in eastern France on Thursday as part of an inquiry into claims it avoided millions of euros in taxes by transferring profits abroad, AFP reported.

GE and France's National Financial Prosecutors' Office did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. (Reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)