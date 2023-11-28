GE: $5 million to meet growing maintenance demand

GE announces that GE Vernova's Gas Power business plans to invest more than $5 million in the Fierro service center in Andoian (Spain) to meet the unique and growing need for maintenance services for aging gas-fired power plants.



Between 1998 and 2001, some 330 gigawatts (GW) of gas turbine equipment were sold worldwide, a quantity equal to all the gas turbines ordered in the 15 years prior to 1998.



GE Vernova added over 350 gas turbines in a combined-cycle configuration in 2002, and over 300 units the following year.



The center is expected to improve workshop flow while creating around 30 jobs and adopting Lean processes to maintain electrical equipment (motors, generators, transformers).



"Due to the rapid growth of generators in the late 90s and projected power demands in the future, we expect demand for generator maintenance to increase rapidly over the next decade, and GE Vernova is committed to supporting our customers and meeting this need," said Morgan Terrill, Global Supply Chain Strategy and Development Manager for Global Sites.



