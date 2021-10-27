GE Awarded $3.7 Million from U.S. Department of Energy to Accelerate Decarbonization of U.S. Electrical Grid with Its g3 Gas Technology

GE (NYSE-GE) announced today it has been awarded a total of US $3.7 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) for two related projects to help accelerate the decarbonization of the U.S. electrical grid.

The first award in the amount of $2.3 million to GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business relates to the development of a sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 )-free 245 kilovolt (kV) dead tank circuit-breaker1. The new circuit-breaker will use GE’s game-changing g3 (pronounced “g”- cubed) gas insulating and switching technology, which has a global warming potential that is 99% less compared with SF 6 2, to deliver the same high performance as a traditional SF 6 circuit-breaker. As g3 products have the same dimensions as SF 6 equipment, there is no increase in emissions during the manufacturing process from additional material.

The second award to GE Research Center in the amount $1.4 million is part of a $2.7 million project led by the University of Connecticut that will focus on the life cycle management of g3 products, mainly gas leakages and byproduct detection, capture and monitoring tools.

“SF 6 is a significantly more potent greenhouse gas than carbon dioxide and can remain in the atmosphere for up to 3,200 years. ARPA-E anticipates that any technology developed to replace SF 6 could have a significant and widespread global impact as countries look to reduce, regulate, or eliminate SF 6 emissions from their electrical grids,” said Dr. Isik Kizilyalli, ARPA-E Associate Director for Technology.

“We are honored that ARPA-E recognizes the importance GE’s g3 gas technology. This funding will help demonstrate the applicability of g3 gas for the commonly used 245 kV voltage level used by transmission operators in the U.S.,” said Danielle Merfeld, Chief Technology Officer at GE Renewable Energy. “One of the major advantages of GE’s g3 gas is that this fluoronitrile-based solution is scalable to higher voltage levels. As part of this project, the 245 kV g3 circuit breaker will be scaled to 550 kV, which helps accelerate market acceptance of SF 6 -free technology and support the U.S.’s goal of net zero emissions by 2050.”

Every year, an average of 450 tons of SF 6 gas is installed on the U.S. grid by new manufactured electrical equipment, according to the greenhouse gas inventory data published by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). This represents an estimated 11.3 million tons of CO 2 -equivalent installed in the country. By replacing the SF 6 gas with GE’s g3 technology, this would represent a significant reduction in CO 2 -equivalent, comparable to about 2.5 million passenger vehicles on the road during a one-year period.

Click to read the full press release.

Notes to the Editor:

About GE’s Grid Solutions

Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, serves customers globally with over 13,000 employees. Grid Solutions provides power utilities and industries worldwide with equipment, systems and services to bring power reliably and efficiently from the point of generation to end power consumers. Grid Solutions is focused on addressing the challenges of the energy transition by enabling the safe and reliable connection of renewable and distributed energy resources to the grid. We electrify the world with advanced grid technologies and accelerate the energy transition. For more about GE’s Grid Solutions, visit https://www.gegridsolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211027005131/en/