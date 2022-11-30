Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-30 pm EST
85.97 USD   +0.36%
04:56pGE Board Approves Separation of GE HealthCare
DJ
04:42pGeneral Electric Co : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:26pGe Announces Total Consideration And Amounts Accepted In Its Debt Tender Offer : Expects to Repurchase Approximately $7.2 Billion in Principal Amount on December 2, 2022
BU
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies
GE Board Approves Separation of GE HealthCare

11/30/2022 | 04:56pm EST
By Stephen Nakrosis


General Electric Co. said its board approved the planned spin-off of its healthcare business, GE Healthcare Holding LLC.

The spin-off was announced in Nov. of last year, part of General Electric's plan to split into three public companies.

General Electric said its shareholders will receive one share of the new company, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., for every three GE shares they hold on December 16. The new company is expected to begin trading on Nasdaq Jan. 4, under the symbol GEHC, General Electric said.

The company also said effective upon the spin-off, it will retain up to 19.9% of the outstanding shares of GE HealthCare common stock.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-30-22 1656ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.36% 85.97 Delayed Quote.-9.53%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE 4.41% 11468 Real-time Quote.-29.79%
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 151 M - -
Net income 2022 -579 M - -
Net Debt 2022 14 518 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -138x
Yield 2022 0,41%
Capitalization 93 598 M 93 598 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,44x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,0%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 85,66 $
Average target price 89,78 $
Spread / Average Target 4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-9.53%93 598
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.4.89%694 289
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.3.94%145 706
SIEMENS AG-12.84%108 651
3M COMPANY-28.99%69 717
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-9.17%68 923