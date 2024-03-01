By Stephen Nakrosis

General Electric on Thursday said its board approved the previously announced spin-off of GE Vernova, an energy company that includes power, wind, and electrification businesses.

After the spin-off is complete, GE will operate as GE Aerospace, the company said. Shareholders will hold their GE shares as GE Aerospace shares, according to the company.

GE Aerospace provides jet engines, components, and systems for commercial and military aircraft, the company said.

Those holding GE shares on March 19 will receive one share of GE Vernova stock for every four shares of GE stock owned, the company said. The spin-off date has been set for April 2.

The company said it expects "when-issued" trading in GE Vernova common stock will begin on or about March 27, with "regular-way" trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the distribution date, April 2, under the symbol GEV.

