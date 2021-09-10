Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

09/10/2021 | 12:49pm EDT
The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable October 25, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 24, 2021.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 992 M - -
Net income 2021 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 803x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 113 B 113 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,63x
EV / Sales 2022 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 103,29 $
Average target price 116,39 $
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY19.55%113 371
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.84%631 296
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.4.81%153 911
SIEMENS AG21.97%135 334
3M COMPANY6.27%107 482
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.90%69 290