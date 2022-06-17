Log in
General Electric Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $0.08 a Share, Payable July 25 to Shareholders as of June 28
MT
12:25pGE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
06/16GENERAL ELECTRIC : Management Change/Compensation - Form 8-K/A
PU
GE Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/17/2022 | 12:25pm EDT

06/17/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.08 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 25, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2022. The ex-dividend date is June 27, 2022.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 76 080 M - -
Net income 2022 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,1x
Yield 2022 0,55%
Capitalization 71 862 M 71 862 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,15x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-26.86%71 862
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.11%593 210
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.73%122 450
SIEMENS AG-33.00%85 770
3M COMPANY-26.29%74 513
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-24.47%55 801