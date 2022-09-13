Advanced search
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
09/13/2022 | 10:23 am EDT
72.78 USD   -3.37%
10:06aGE Digital Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency Status and Adds New AWS Marketplace Offerings in Operational Intelligence and MES
BU
09:23aUnion, GE reach deal for faster raises at New England plants
AQ
09:21aLantheus, GE Healthcare Say Study Shows 18F flurpiridaz PET Radiotracer Can Improve Coronary Artery Disease Detection
MT
GE Digital Achieves AWS Industrial Software Competency Status and Adds New AWS Marketplace Offerings in Operational Intelligence and MES

09/13/2022 | 10:06am EDT
  • Designation recognizes GE Digital’s expertise in innovating and empowering industrial organizations with software that can transform their operations
  • Industry-leading Proficy Historian for Cloud now available in AWS Marketplace; Proficy Smart Factory Cloud MES and Proficy Operations Hub coming soon

GE Digital, a leading industrial software company, today announced at HANNOVER MESSE USA that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency status. This designation recognizes that GE Digital provides an end-to-end toolchain for product design, production design, and production/operations on AWS to help customers run design and manufacturing entities without the need of their own datacenters. GE Digital is also expanding its offerings in the AWS Marketplace with new cloud-based operational intelligence and Manufacturing Execution System (MES) software.

Achieving the AWS Industrial Software Competency differentiates GE Digital as an AWS Partner Network (APN) member that provides specialized demonstrated technical proficiency and proven customer success with specific focus on workloads based on Product Design, Production Design, and Production/Operations. To receive the designation, APN Partners must possess deep AWS expertise and deliver solutions seamlessly on AWS.

“Industrial companies looking to transform their operations and achieve peak production, quality, and efficiency can’t do it without the cloud and software that meets corporate IT strategies,” said Richard Kenedi, General Manager of GE Digital’s Manufacturing and Digital Plant business. “We’re proud to achieve the AWS Industrial Software Competency status, as it distinguishes GE Digital as an AWS Partner with demonstrated technical expertise and proven success with 20,000+ customers in the manufacturing and infrastructure industries.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from various enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep experience and expertise in specialized areas across industries, use cases, and workflows.

Proficy Historian for Cloud, the world’s first cloud-native historian software, launched in the AWS Marketplace earlier this year. This industrial data management solution is designed to facilitate a more simplified and reliable movement of operational technology (OT) data to the cloud at scale and provide a foundation for IoT-fueled optimization through cloud-based analytics.

Proficy Smart Factory is GE Digital’s MES software, for which the company was positioned by Gartner® as a Leader in the May 2022 Magic Quadrant™ for Manufacturing Execution Systems.

This industry-leading operations management solution, designed to enable industrial companies to quickly measure, control, and improve overall equipment effectiveness (OEE), quality, and production, is available as a managed service and hosted on AWS. GE Digital is listing Proficy Smart Factory’s cloud-based MES software in AWS Marketplace along with its operational intelligence solution, Proficy Operations Hub. Proficy Operations Hub provides a single, standards-based operations interface across OT systems designed to increase real-time operational intelligence to drive greater efficiency, productivity, and energy savings.

To receive AWS Industrial Software Competency, AWS Partners undergo rigorous technical validation related to industry-specific technology, as well as an assessment of the security, performance, and reliability of their solutions. This validation allows industrial customers to more easily select skilled AWS Partners to help accelerate their digital transformation with confidence.

“Proficy Historian for Cloud, our Proficy Smart Factory cloud-based MES, and Proficy Operations Hub are powerful software solutions that can help industrial companies level-up their operations,” concluded Kenedi. “Our AWS Industrial Software Competency Status will allow us to work more closely with AWS to help our industrial customers achieve their digital transformation goals.”

GE Digital’s Proficy Historian for Cloud, Proficy Smart Factory cloud-based MES, and Proficy Operations Hub are currently on exhibit in the AWS booth at HANNOVER MESSE USA, which is co-located with the International Manufacturing Technology Show in Chicago, IL until September 17, 2022. More information on these and GE Digital’s other Manufacturing and Digital Plant software solutions can be found here.

++++

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About GE Digital:

GE Digital, an integral part of GE Vernova, is a $1 billion software business putting data to work to accelerate a new era of energy. GE Digital has pioneered technologies like Industrial AI and Digital Twins to serve industries that matter for decarbonization like energy, manufacturing, aviation. Our software drives insights customers need to transform how they create, orchestrate, and consume energy. Over 20,000 customers world-wide use our software to fuel productivity and reliable operations while reducing costs and carbon for a more sustainable world. For more information, visit www.ge.com/digital. GE Vernova, a dynamic accelerator comprised of our Power, Renewable Energy, Digital and Energy Financial Services businesses, focused on supporting customers’ transformations during the global energy transition.

© 2022 General Electric. All rights reserved. GE, the GE logo, and associated product names are either registered trademarks or trademarks of General Electric in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 159 M - -
Net income 2022 353 M - -
Net Debt 2022 13 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 607x
Yield 2022 0,51%
Capitalization 82 592 M 82 592 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,28x
EV / Sales 2023 1,15x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 75,32 $
Average target price 89,37 $
Spread / Average Target 18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-21.63%82 592
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-3.91%635 192
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-7.90%129 369
SIEMENS AG-29.54%86 121
3M COMPANY-30.70%68 814
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-16.33%64 271