GE Healthcare Acquires Zionexa

General Electric Co.'s healthcare business said it acquired Zionexa, a company focused on in-vivo oncology and neurology biomarkers.

GE Healthcare said it aims to develop and bring to market Zionexa's pipeline biomarkers, as well as the recently Food and Drug Administration-approved positron emission tomography imaging agent, Cerianna. Cerianna is used as an adjunct to biopsy for the detection of estrogen receptor positive lesions to help inform treatment selection for patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.

Zionexa was formed in 2018 and headquartered in Aubiere, France. The company employs 24 people in France and the U.S., all of whom will transfer to GE Healthcare. GE Healthcare said it will hire about 70 new dedicated employees within the company's U.S. Pharmaceutical Diagnostics team.

Financial terms of the acquisition aren't being disclosed, the company said.

