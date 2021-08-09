Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE Healthcare : Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Transform Care Delivery and Help Clinicians Improve Patient Care

08/09/2021 | 09:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • GE Healthcare to make imaging applications, healthcare workflows, and data and analytics more accessible to benefit medical professionals, AI developers, and patients
  • Helps the healthcare industry transition to a virtualized and distributed care model by offering its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform* on AWS
  • Edison Health Services platform creates an easy way for clinicians to derive and manage insights from the 3.6 billion imaging procedures and 50 petabytes of data1 produced by hospitals every year

GE Healthcare announced a strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AI and cloud-based imaging solutions, integrated data, and clinical and operational insights to hospitals and healthcare providers. GE Healthcare plans to offer its AI-based imaging applications and Edison Health Services platform* on AWS, a move that positions the company to lead the way in helping to transition healthcare providers globally from the traditional care delivery model provided in the hospital setting to a more decentralized model that is virtual and distributed. This trend was accelerated by the pandemic, and the transformation is enabled by the cloud.

An overwhelming majority of physicians say that access to the right data at the right time will help them improve care.2 Currently, hospitals perform 3.6 billion imaging procedures and produce 50 petabytes of data a year worldwide (97% of that goes unused). Clinicians need analytics that help generate clinical, operational, and financial insights providing them with a more holistic view of the patient to further support precision health. GE Healthcare’s Edison Health Services platform will give hospital customers the ability to integrate and assimilate significant amounts of data from disparate sources using the cloud with an aim toward increasing clinical efficiency and productivity and helping clinicians improve patient care.

“As the world moves towards a more virtualized and distributed care delivery model with home care, remote patient management, and increased use of AI, radiologists and other clinicians need easy access to data that is seamlessly integrated, aggregated, and visualized in applications and services across modalities and within their existing workflows,” said Amit Phadnis, Chief Digital Officer at GE Healthcare. “By doing this at scale, we are helping to drive clinical outcomes and achieving our goals of transforming healthcare to be more efficient and personalized.”

GE Healthcare aims to help providers scale their ability to securely and compliantly aggregate all healthcare data types and formats to extract insights, while providing easier access to regulatory cleared AI algorithms and applications by integrating them into existing workflows - breaking down data silos and supporting healthcare providers in their pursuit of delivering the best care possible.

“This is an exciting opportunity to combine the forces of GE Healthcare and AWS to help customers improve patient care. Hosting patient data in proven applications, coupled with advanced analytics and AI, leveraging the most secure, reliable and agile cloud, will enable care givers to deliver better and more personalized experiences for their patients,” said Dr. Rowland Illing, Director, International Public Sector Health at AWS.

The first AI-enabled imaging solution to be available on the AWS offering from this collaboration is GE Healthcare’s Edison TruePACS,3 Picture Archive and Communication System (PACS). This medical imaging storage system provides hospitals with an AI-enabled, diagnostic imaging cloud solution, and a low cost, secure alternative to help improve access to care and deliver clinical insights.

In addition, GE Healthcare will offer its Edison data aggregation and AI analytics platform on AWS to help developers access the platform, making it easier to build, test, and validate new AI models, while facilitating the adoption of novel applications into clinical workflows. The company also plans to make additional products within its imaging portfolio available on AWS including AI-based advanced image processing applications that radiologists use

Upgrading PACS systems has traditionally been a slow and expensive undertaking for hospitals and imaging centers. Leveraging a cloud-based PACS solution will reduce the need for complicated and lengthy PACS upgrades in the future and help to ensure that radiologists always have the latest tools to benefit their patients while ultimately lowering the total cost of ownership, and keeping pace with the growing workloads and complexity that occurs within the hospital.

“By allowing GE Healthcare and AWS to handle the backups and duplication of the data, we can reduce our backup workload on site while knowing our data is secure,” said Richard Duemmling, Chief of Business Operations at Neuro Imaging in Winter Park, Florida. “From our perspective, this presents an opportunity for significant savings by eliminating the costs associated with onsite hosting and data storage.”

GE Healthcare will enable hospitals and imaging centers to adopt cloud and hybrid (cloud and on-premises) implementations, thereby offering full deployment flexibility as healthcare providers accelerate their journey to the cloud.

With more than 200 digital and image-based applications, GE Healthcare is a leading vendor of AI-enabled medical imaging applications worldwide.4 The company manages over four million devices and creates more than two billion scans each year.

*Edison Health Services is GE Healthcare’s secure intelligence platform, which helps healthcare providers aggregate across different data types in healthcare in order to extract insights, while also providing easier access to market-ready algorithms and applications by directly integrating them seamlessly into existing workflows.

About GE Healthcare:

GE Healthcare is the $18 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world.

Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Insights for the latest news, or visit our website www.gehealthcare.com for more information.

1 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/12/four-ways-data-is-improving-healthcare/

2 https://www.healthcareitnews.com/news/google-cloud-study-finds-overwhelming-physician-support-interoperability-efforts

3 Edison True PACS solution on AWS is currently only available in the United States

4 Signify Research LTD, Machine Learning in Medical Imaging World Market Analysis, June 5, 2020


© Business Wire 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:28aGE HEALTHCARE : Announces Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Transfor..
BU
09:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Deutsche Bank Adjusts General Electric Company PT to $103 Fro..
MT
08/06GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation's CF6 engine family reaches 50 years of revenue s..
AQ
08/05INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Purchase of Portland General Electric Stock Extends 90-..
MT
08/04GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Demonstrates “Autonomous Robot ATVer” with the..
PU
08/04THE GREATEST AIRSHOW ON EARTH : EAA AirVenture Oshkosh Soars Again After A Year ..
PU
08/04GENERAL ELECTRIC : Malaysia Airlines Partners with GE Digital to Modernize the A..
BU
08/03CATALYZE THIS : How 400 Engineers Put Their Heads Together And Reinvented The Tu..
PU
08/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's H-Series to power the new LMS-901; GE H80 with EEPC has ..
AQ
08/03GENERAL ELECTRIC : Standard Aero, Mint Turbines selected as preferred MRO servic..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 943 M - -
Net income 2021 1 193 M - -
Net Debt 2021 13 751 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 812x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,67x
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 104,52 $
Average target price 116,39 $
Spread / Average Target 11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.97%114 721
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.23.67%653 329
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.7.98%158 571
SIEMENS AG19.38%131 875
3M COMPANY13.35%114 646
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.70%71 728