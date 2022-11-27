GE Healthcare Highlights Transformative Precision Innovations and Collaborations that Help Drive the Future of Health

Ahead of its planned spinoff from GE the first week of January 2023, GE Healthcare reveals over 40 solutions that aim to improve patient outcomes and increase healthcare efficiency at the Radiological Society of North America’s (RSNA) 2022 Annual Meeting.

Drawing on more than 100 years of history as a trusted medical technology innovator1, GE Healthcare is closely connected with healthcare systems globally. Knowing the industry is under immense pressure, the company is proud to introduce its latest innovations to help solve for the biggest challenges in healthcare today – including rising cost pressures, increasing staff shortages, mounting expectations to deliver outcomes, and more – while also aiming to improve healthcare in the future.

“With an unparalleled combination of technology solutions and clinical understanding, we have a unique ability to help solve industry challenges by delivering clinical and operational insights through integrated data, analytics and devices,” said Peter Arduini, CEO of GE HealthCare. “A new era is coming for GE Healthcare and with it, we hope to help healthcare transform as a whole by advancing precision diagnostics, improving capacity and efficiency, and increasing patient access.”

Connecting healthcare for better patient outcomes

GE Healthcare aims to erase segmented care and fill in the gaps in healthcare systems’ workflows to increase access and improve outcomes for patients across the care continuum - all while achieving greater connectivity, resilience, and agility to enhance the clinician experience.

GE Healthcare delivers connected care across care pathways with leading imaging, digital and patient monitoring capabilities that help improve patient care throughout each individual’s journey.

To help clinicians deliver care that’s more personal and precise, while also enabling greater healthcare system efficiencies, GE Healthcare offers several game-changing solutions:

SIGNA Experience : A platform of four inventive components, which are SIGNA One - a new anticipatory user interface with virtually no learning curve, AIR Recon DL , AIR Coils and automated workflow solutions , that leverage AI and deep learning to enhance workflow productivity, drive clinical efficiency and bring automation and simplification, to ensure the smoothest scanning experience in magnetic resonance (MR) imaging.

: A platform of four inventive components, which are a new anticipatory user interface with virtually no learning curve, , and , that leverage AI and deep learning to enhance workflow productivity, drive clinical efficiency and bring automation and simplification, to ensure the smoothest scanning experience in magnetic resonance (MR) imaging. SIGNA Victor : The newest 1.5T 60cm system designed to address today’s most pressing and unprecedented industry challenges such as sharp increase in MR examinations driven by the stalled pandemic demand, surging power and commodity costs, and labor shortage and staff burnout. With SIGNA Experience being integrated for the first time in this 1.5T segment, the system offers all the benefits of the platform, in addition to efficient helium and power consumption that can support higher patient throughput and lower costs which leads to faster ROI.

: The newest 1.5T 60cm system designed to address today’s most pressing and unprecedented industry challenges such as sharp increase in MR examinations driven by the stalled pandemic demand, surging power and commodity costs, and labor shortage and staff burnout. With SIGNA Experience being integrated for the first time in this 1.5T segment, the system offers all the benefits of the platform, in addition to efficient helium and power consumption that can support higher patient throughput and lower costs which leads to faster ROI. Revolution Apex platform with Effortless Workflow : An industry first 2 Computed Tomography (CT) platform with built-in scalability for onsite CT detector upgrades – all without replacing the gantry 3 . Offering uncompromised clinical capabilities, the new Revolution Apex platform offers the world’s fastest gantry speed 3,4 and helps radiology departments stay ahead of the technology curve with a modular design that offers a seamless path to continuous hardware and software scalability and upgradability that can extend the lives of CT systems into the future 3 . This platform – along with select other GE Healthcare CT systems – are complete with Effortless Workflow, which utilizes AI technologies to automate nearly every step in existing workflows – from pre-scan to post-scan.

: An industry first Computed Tomography (CT) platform with built-in scalability for onsite CT detector upgrades – all without replacing the gantry . Offering uncompromised clinical capabilities, the new Revolution Apex platform offers the world’s fastest gantry speed and helps radiology departments stay ahead of the technology curve with a modular design that offers a seamless path to continuous hardware and software scalability and upgradability that can extend the lives of CT systems into the future . This platform – along with select other GE Healthcare CT systems – are complete with Effortless Workflow, which utilizes AI technologies to automate nearly every step in existing workflows – from pre-scan to post-scan. CT Motion: A GE Healthcare branded multi-dose syringeless injector that delivers iodinated contrast media for Computed Tomography (CT) imaging procedures, reduces procedure setup time and increases patient throughput while helping to optimize patient dosing and reduce wasted contrast media.

A GE Healthcare branded multi-dose syringeless injector that delivers iodinated contrast media for Computed Tomography (CT) imaging procedures, reduces procedure setup time and increases patient throughput while helping to optimize patient dosing and reduce wasted contrast media. Intelligent workload management solution for PACS: Provided through Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates’ Helix Radiology Performance Suite, which operates on predictive analytics, the intelligent workload management solution can help to optimize radiologists’ workflow across an entire enterprise to improve radiologist’s productivity and reduce burnout.

Provided through Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates’ Helix Radiology Performance Suite, which operates on predictive analytics, the intelligent workload management solution can help to optimize radiologists’ workflow across an entire enterprise to improve radiologist’s productivity and reduce burnout. Imaging 360 for Operations: An ecosystem of applications designed for core imaging operations functions such as protocoling, staffing, analytics, and scheduling.

An ecosystem of applications designed for core imaging operations functions such as protocoling, staffing, analytics, and scheduling. Quality Care Suite 2.0: A collection of AI algorithms that enable the delivery of high quality, radiologist-ready images for every patient – including pediatric patients, a first for GE Healthcare X-ray AI.

A collection of AI algorithms that enable the delivery of high quality, radiologist-ready images for every patient – including pediatric patients, a first for GE Healthcare X-ray AI. Definium 656: The latest generation of the overhead tube suspension (OTS) system features the highest levels of motorization, automation, assistive intelligence and advanced applications with the fastest movement and highest weight capacity in GE Healthcare’s fixed X-ray portfolio.

The latest generation of the overhead tube suspension (OTS) system features the highest levels of motorization, automation, assistive intelligence and advanced applications with the fastest movement and highest weight capacity in GE Healthcare’s fixed X-ray portfolio. LOGIQ Fortis : An all-in-one, high-performing ultrasound solution that can easily be scaled to fit the specific needs of every clinician. Sound Architecture combines XDclear™ transducers, cSound™ Imageformer and new, advanced Speckle Reduction Imaging (SRI) technology to increase processing power that delivers enhanced data throughput, ultimately providing exceptional image quality, clarity and clinical confidence across a wide range of clinical applications.

: An all-in-one, high-performing ultrasound solution that can easily be scaled to fit the specific needs of every clinician. Sound Architecture combines XDclear™ transducers, cSound™ Imageformer and new, advanced Speckle Reduction Imaging (SRI) technology to increase processing power that delivers enhanced data throughput, ultimately providing exceptional image quality, clarity and clinical confidence across a wide range of clinical applications. Vivid E95 Ultra Edition: A premium 4D cardiovascular ultrasound system, designed to provide uncompromised image quality, advanced visualization capabilities, and easy measurements, while helping reduce tedious tasks and inter-observer variability. It also features the world’s first mini 4D TEE probe, suitable for a broad range of paediatric interventional cardiology procedures, and potentially helping eliminate the need for general anaesthesia in adult patients.

Strategic collaborations in precision oncology

As an open-architecture, multi-dimensional ecosystem, GE Healthcare helps connect teams, multimodal data, and decisions at every step – from discovery to diagnosis to treatment and monitoring – with intelligently efficient innovations designed to help clinicians deliver precise, personalized care.

In concert with collaborators in adjacent fields who are well-versed in their disciplines, GE Healthcare is proud to work together with some of healthcare’s leading innovators across care pathways, including oncology.

Some of GE Healthcare’s recent collaborations in cancer care include:

Accuray , to expand access to personalized medicine, bringing together precision diagnostic tools that enable earlier diagnosis with innovative delivery capabilities to provide patient-adapted treatments.

, to expand access to personalized medicine, bringing together precision diagnostic tools that enable earlier diagnosis with innovative delivery capabilities to provide patient-adapted treatments. Elekta , to provide healthcare providers a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy.

, to provide healthcare providers a comprehensive offering across imaging and treatment for cancer patients requiring radiation therapy. Optellum , to help advance early detection, precision diagnosis and the treatment of lung cancer.

, to help advance early detection, precision diagnosis and the treatment of lung cancer. RaySearch , to improve radiation oncology treatment planning.

, to improve radiation oncology treatment planning. SOPHiA Genetics , to advance cancer care with the goal of better targeting and matching treatments to each patient’s genomic profile and cancer type.

, to advance cancer care with the goal of better targeting and matching treatments to each patient’s genomic profile and cancer type. Tribun Health, to focus on making digital pathology images and results an integrated part of the imaging patient record, while also helping to foster collaboration among pathologists and clinicians through availability of data in a consolidated location.

Ushering in a new era of healthcare with innovative diagnostics

Looking towards the future, GE Healthcare is uniquely positioned to advance precision care through theranostics.

Where most medical therapies are designed with the ‘average’ patient in mind, theranostics brings together diagnostics and therapeutics to provide a more targeted and personalized treatment than ever before5. Clinicians and patients are especially seeing success with theranostics in prostate cancer – a highly manageable disease, but one that is difficult to treat when diagnosed at a late stage, claiming more than 1.4 million lives annually6 .

To advance this growing field and help clinicians improve patient outcomes, GE Healthcare is proud to be the only partner with solutions covering the breadth of steps required from discovery to diagnosis to treatment.

“As the only partner with solutions spanning from pharmaceutical diagnostics, cyclotrons, chemistry synthesis, PET/CT, PET/MR, SPECT/CT, and advanced oncology and digital solutions, we cover the breadth of steps from discovery to diagnosis to treatment,” said Jamie McCoy, General Manager, Theranostics and Radiotherapeutics, GE Healthcare. “Ultimately, we hope that by advancing the integration of diagnostics and therapeutics, we can help usher in a new era in healthcare that enables clinicians to provide more targeted and personalized therapies for improved patient outcomes than ever before.”

This includes several standout products to enable greater adoption of theranostics in practice:

A new Solid Target Platform for GE Healthcare’s PETtrace cyclotron – in combination with its FASTlab 2 New Edition platform – can produce 100x the amount of Gallium for radioisotope production compared to a common generator for increased theranostics capabilities and access in prostate cancer patient care 7 .

for GE Healthcare’s PETtrace cyclotron – in combination with its FASTlab 2 New Edition platform – can produce 100x the amount of Gallium for radioisotope production compared to a common generator for increased theranostics capabilities and access in prostate cancer patient care . Omni Legend is an all-new, all-digital PET/CT platform that enables clinicians to image short life tracers and reach new levels of sensitivity and detectability for clear images and greater clinical information across more oncology, cardiology, and neurology procedure types than ever before. Using GE Healthcare’s proven deep learning expertise for image acquisition and reconstruction, the system boasts the highest sensitivity per cm in the market 5 and images Gallium-68 for diagnosis, staging, or restaging of disease.

is an all-new, all-digital PET/CT platform that enables clinicians to image short life tracers and reach new levels of sensitivity and detectability for clear images and greater clinical information across more oncology, cardiology, and neurology procedure types than ever before. Using GE Healthcare’s proven deep learning expertise for image acquisition and reconstruction, the system boasts the highest sensitivity per cm in the market and images Gallium-68 for diagnosis, staging, or restaging of disease. StarGuide, GE Healthcare’s dynamic 3D SPECT/CT system, delivers new digital focus detector technology that efficiently enables treatment monitoring – including Lutetium-177 for prostate cancer – and offers Xeleris V with AI solutions such as Q.Thera AI8 for dose personalization.

_______________

1 https://www.gehealthcare.com/about/about-ge-healthcare-systems#what-we-do

2 GE Healthcare data on file.

3 Scalability and upgradability are subject to the availability and compatibility of new capabilities and products.

4 0.23sec and 19.5msec are 510k pending and not available for sales in all countries. 19.5msec effective temporal resolution is achieved by a 6x improvement of motion-blur reduction while maintaining high spatial resolution as demonstrated in cardiac phantom testing. The reduction in motion artifacts is comparable to a 0.039 equivalent gantry rotation speed with effective temporal resolution of 19.5 msec, as demonstrated in mechanical and mathematical phantom testing.

5 Pharmacy Management System Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2022 - 2027). Mordor Intelligence. Accessed November 17, 2022. https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/pharmacy-management-system-market#:~:text=Where%20most%20medical%20therapies%20are,personalized%20therapy%20than%20ever%20before

6 “Cancer.” World Health Organization. Feb 3, 2022. Accessed Jun 1, 2022. https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/cancer

7 Svedjehed et al. “Demystifying solid targets: Simple and rapid distribution-scale production of [68Ga]GaCl3 and [68Ga]Ga-PSMA-11.” Nuclear Medicine and Biology. Volumes 104–105, January–February 2022, Pages 1-10. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.nucmedbio.2021.10.002

8 CE marked. 510(k) pending in the U.S. Not for sale in the U.S. Not cleared or approved by the U.S. FDA.

