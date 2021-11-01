Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE Investor Update

11/01/2021 | 10:27am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hi Whitney,

Today, GE announced the completion of the combination of GECAS with AerCap, marking a significant milestone in our efforts to solidify our financial position and focus on our industrial core.

As Larry and Carolina shared again during our Earnings call last week, we will use the proceeds of this transaction to further reduce debt, with total reduction since the end of 2018 now expected to reach approximately $75 billion. As a reminder, GE Capital will now be reported within Corporate, which simplifies the presentation of our results and moves us from three-column to one-column financial statement reporting. And GE will receive a 46% equity stake in AerCap, valued at approximately $6.6 billion as of October 29, which we will monetize as the aviation industry continues to recover.

As I hope you'll see with today's news, GE's transformation to a more focused, simpler, stronger high-tech industrial company is accelerating. And as Larry said last week, "We still have work to do, and as we do it, we're operating from a position of strength, serving customers in vital global markets with a focus on profitable growth and cash generation."

Thank you for your continued interest in GE.

Best,
Steve.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 14:26:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
10:27aGE Investor Update
PU
07:02aAerCap Completes Purchase Of General Electric's GECAS Unit
MT
06:32aGE Announces Completion of Combination of GECAS with AerCap, Receives Greater than $30 ..
BU
06:17aHormel Foods Announces the Retirement of Jim Sheehan, Executive Vice President and Chie..
AQ
06:16a#WORLDSTROKEDAY : GE Healthcare & Circle Neurovascular Imaging Announce A New Collaboratio..
AQ
05:57aGE awarded $1.5 billion contract to power full U.S. Air Force F-15EX fleet
AQ
04:33aAerCap Closes GE Capital Aviation Services Acquisition
MT
04:01aAerCap Completes Acquisition of GE Capital Aviation Services from GE
PR
10/29GE awarded $1.5 billion contract to power full U.S. Air Force F-15EX fleet
PU
10/29#WORLDSTROKEDAY : GE Healthcare & Circle Neurovascular Imaging Announce A New Collaboratio..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 084 M - -
Net income 2021 1 345 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 145x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 115 B 115 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 104,87 $
Average target price 117,84 $
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY21.38%115 162
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.24.46%650 295
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.2.78%150 503
SIEMENS AG19.37%129 498
3M COMPANY2.23%102 965
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.11.77%71 524