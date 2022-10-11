GE Provides Details on Planned Health Care Spinoff

By Stephen Nakrosis

General Electric Co. said Tuesday it filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned spin-off of its healthcare division.

The new company, to be called GE HealthCare, will consist of four business segments - imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics.

The spin-off is part of GE's plan to create three separate, independently-run public companies, focusing on healthcare, aviation and energy. Last November, GE said it was planning to execute tax-free spin-offs of healthcare in early 2023 and of the renewable energy and power company in early 2024.

GE HealthCare will list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol GEHC, GE said. The company also said it plans to distribute at least 80.1% of GE HealthCare's common stock to GE's shareholders and retain a 19.9% stake.

