GE Provides Details on Planned Health Care Spinoff
DJ
05:08pGE Files Form 10 Registration Statement With SEC for Spin-Off of HealthCare Unit
MT
GE Announces Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-Off of GE HealthCare
BU
GE Provides Details on Planned Health Care Spinoff

10/11/2022 | 05:39pm EDT
By Stephen Nakrosis


General Electric Co. said Tuesday it filed a Form 10 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for the planned spin-off of its healthcare division.

The new company, to be called GE HealthCare, will consist of four business segments - imaging, ultrasound, patient care solutions and pharmaceutical diagnostics.

The spin-off is part of GE's plan to create three separate, independently-run public companies, focusing on healthcare, aviation and energy. Last November, GE said it was planning to execute tax-free spin-offs of healthcare in early 2023 and of the renewable energy and power company in early 2024.

GE HealthCare will list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol GEHC, GE said. The company also said it plans to distribute at least 80.1% of GE HealthCare's common stock to GE's shareholders and retain a 19.9% stake.


Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1738ET

