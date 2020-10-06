Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  General Electric Company    GE

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

GE Says It Has Received 'Wells Notice' From SEC Relating to Accounting Investigation -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/06/2020 | 03:50pm EDT

By Theo Francis and Ted Mann

Federal securities regulators have warned General Electric Co. the company could face a civil-enforcement action over its accounting for a legacy insurance business, adding a fresh hurdle to efforts to turn around the once-mighty manufacturer.

The industrial giant said in a securities filing Tuesday that it received the so-called Wells notice on Sept. 30 over the company's accounting for reserves related to an insurance business it has been trying to wind down for years.

A Wells notice is a letter saying the SEC staff is recommending that the commission bring an enforcement action and gives the recipient an opportunity to argue why the action shouldn't be taken.

The SEC and the Justice Department have been investigating GE's accounting for about two years after the company disclosed large write-downs tied to the insurance business and its power business.

GE has said it is cooperating with the government investigators. In the filing, the company said it "disagrees with the SEC staff with respect to this recommendation and will provide a response through the Wells notice process."

Accounting problems were recognized internally in late 2017 as GE was struggling with declining profits and cash flow following the departure of former CEO Jeff Immelt. The company later disclosed, in January 2018, that it needed to bolster its insurance reserves by $15 billion and booked a $6 billion charge. In early 2018, GE said it was also the subject of a criminal probe by the Justice Department.

Many investors were surprised by the insurance situation, partly because GE executives had repeatedly declared the company had shed its insurance risk. GE spun off most of its insurance holdings into Genworth Financial Inc. in 2004 and sold much of the rest to Swiss Reinsurance Co. two years later.

But GE kept the risk for a bloc of long-term-care insurance policies, written by GE Capital until 2006. Such policies pay for nursing homes and assisted-living facilities. They have proved to be an expensive problem for the insurance industry, which underestimated how much the policies would need to pay out.

In addition to the insurance accounting, the SEC is investigating revenue recognition practices in GE's power business and a $22 billion charge the company booked in 2018 tied to acquisitions in GE's power unit, the company has said.

The SEC staff hasn't made a decision whether to recommend any action on those matters, GE said in its Tuesday afternoon filing.

GE's stock has tumbled, and the company has slashed its dividend to a token penny per share. It also has sold off various business units, cut jobs and switched leaders, installing Larry Culp as CEO in October 2018. Mr. Culp's turnaround efforts have been hampered by the company's jet-engine business, which has been hurt by the slowdown in travel.

GE shares slipped nearly 4% to $6.16 in Tuesday afternoon trading. The company, once the most valuable in the U.S., was removed from the Dow Jones Industrial Average earlier this year.

Write to Theo Francis at theo.francis@wsj.com and Ted Mann at ted.mann@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.25% 27740.37 Delayed Quote.-1.37%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY -3.98% 6.155 Delayed Quote.-42.56%
GENWORTH FINANCIAL, INC. -1.59% 3.405 Delayed Quote.-21.14%
NASDAQ 100 -2.01% 11271.37447 Delayed Quote.28.89%
NASDAQ COMP. -1.66% 11138.475905 Delayed Quote.26.30%
S&P 500 -1.50% 3356.47 Delayed Quote.3.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
03:50pGE Says It Has Received 'Wells Notice' From SEC Relating to Accounting Invest..
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:02pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says It Has Received 'Wells Notice' From SEC Relating to A..
DJ
02:54pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says It Has Received 'Wells Notice' From SEC Relating to A..
DJ
02:52pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Shares Fall After Company Says It Got SEC Wells Notice
DJ
02:37pGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Says It Has Received 'Wells Notice' From SEC Relating to A..
DJ
02:14pGE receives Wells notice from U.S. SEC
RE
02:03pGENERAL ELECTRIC CO : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
10:45aGE INVESTOR UPDATE : GE9X certification, Haliade-X milestone, and other GE news
PU
09:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge announces changes to senior leadership team
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 78 348 M - -
Net income 2020 4 511 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 422 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 0,62%
Capitalization 56 109 M 56 109 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
EV / Sales 2021 0,93x
Nbr of Employees 205 000
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 8,67 $
Last Close Price 6,41 $
Spread / Highest target 71,6%
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-42.56%56 109
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.68%118 405
SIEMENS AG-7.91%100 496
3M COMPANY-7.75%93 747
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.10.10%62 531
HITACHI, LTD.-20.32%33 401
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group