  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:00:35 2023-03-09 pm EST
92.88 USD   +6.78%
11:28aGE Up Over 8%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk
DJ
10:03aTrending : GE Backs Its Guidance Call, Shares Open Near 5-Year High
DJ
09:32aDräger CEO: Business in Russia and China difficult
DP
GE Up Over 8%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

03/09/2023 | 11:28am EST
General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $94.54, up $7.56 or 8.69%


--Would be highest close since Feb. 1, 2018, when it closed at $96.13

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose 10.66%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.43% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 11%

--Up 11.6% month-to-date

--Up 44.59% year-to-date

--Down 73.74% from its all-time closing high of $360.05 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Up 32.65% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $71.27

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 98.32% from its 52-week closing low of $47.67 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.94; highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2018, when it hit $95.59

--Up 9.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 11.28%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today


All data as of 11:09:46 AM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1127ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 62 589 M - -
Net income 2023 2 471 M - -
Net Debt 2023 12 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 41,9x
Yield 2023 0,37%
Capitalization 94 746 M 94 746 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
EV / Sales 2024 1,59x
Nbr of Employees 172 000
Free-Float 73,4%
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY33.62%94 746
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.0.60%683 999
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-8.74%130 668
SIEMENS AG15.57%125 451
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.7.64%72 341
3M COMPANY-10.64%58 992