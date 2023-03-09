GE Up Over 8%, on Track for Highest Close Since February 2018 -- Data Talk

General Electric Company (GE) is currently at $94.54, up $7.56 or 8.69%

--Would be highest close since Feb. 1, 2018, when it closed at $96.13

--On pace for largest percent increase since Sept. 16, 2020, when it rose 10.66%

--Currently up five of the past six days

--Currently up two consecutive days; up 9.43% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Nov. 10, 2020, when it rose 11%

--Up 11.6% month-to-date

--Up 44.59% year-to-date

--Down 73.74% from its all-time closing high of $360.05 on Aug. 28, 2000

--Up 32.65% from 52 weeks ago (March 10, 2022), when it closed at $71.27

--Would be a new 52-week closing high

--Up 98.32% from its 52-week closing low of $47.67 on July 14, 2022

--Traded as high as $94.94; highest intraday level since Feb. 2, 2018, when it hit $95.59

--Up 9.15% at today's intraday high; largest intraday percent increase since Jan. 26, 2021, when it rose as much as 11.28%

--Best performer in the S&P 500 today

--Eighth most active stock in the S&P 500 today

All data as of 11:09:46 AM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-09-23 1127ET