GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) and Dragos Inc. today announced a technology partnership to offer holistic cybersecurity solutions by combining their respective expertise in grid automation and operational technology (OT) cybersecurity. Through this partnership, GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business will provide its global grid automation customers with Dragos’ cybersecurity solutions such as the Dragos Platform, Dragos Worldview threat intelligence, and incident response services, aiming to provide a holistic approach to safeguarding their critical infrastructure and other OT environments.

This initiative is set to enhance the defense mechanisms of the electric grid by providing comprehensive OT cybersecurity solutions developed from both companies' extensive experience in the field. As part of this agreement, both companies will collaborate on product and technology integrations to offer more advanced functionalities, including:

Comprehensive Asset Visibility: The Dragos Platform, combined with GE Vernova’s grid automation technology, will offer unparalleled visibility into OT assets within various industrial energy environments. This will enable organizations to strengthen their OT environment from future cyber-attacks by being able to inventory and monitor assets, track vulnerabilities, and use network monitoring to investigate issues and incidents.

Proactive Threat Detection: Dragos' OT threat intelligence, combined with its real-time monitoring system, will provide cutting-edge threat detection and monitoring capabilities. This will help GE Vernova’s customers identify and mitigate potential risks before they impact operations within critical national infrastructure.

Rapid Incident Response: By combining Dragos' incident response expertise with cybersecurity offerings, critical infrastructure providers will be able to respond swiftly and effectively to minimize downtime and maintain operational continuity.

Global Threat Intelligence: Leveraging Dragos Threat Intelligence, backed by the industry’s largest team of OT cybersecurity experts, GE Vernova will be able to offer its customers visibility into adversary threats, malware, and vulnerabilities impacting industrial sectors.

“We’re dedicated to providing cybersecurity products, solutions, and services that help our customers protect their digital substations and other OT environments from cyber threats,” said Claudia Cosoreanu, Grid Automation Chief Technology Officer at GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions Business. “Our partnership with Dragos combines decades of industry-leading expertise in industrial cybersecurity and grid solutions, empowering our customers to defend against cyber threats and strengthen their cybersecurity posture.”

Furthermore, GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions brings decades of expertise in grid automation, offering advanced technologies and solutions to optimize grid performance, enhance reliability and resilience, and facilitate the seamless integration of renewable energy sources. With a proven track record in delivering innovative grid solutions globally, GE Vernova's expertise complements Dragos’ market leading OT cybersecurity offerings, providing a comprehensive solution for protecting critical infrastructure.

“We are thrilled to partner with the new GE Vernova group to bring our combined OT cybersecurity and grid automation experience to GE Vernova Grid Automation customers,” said Matthew Cowell, Vice President of Business Development, Dragos, Inc. “These combined offerings bring energy organizations better threat detection, intelligence, and resiliency in the face of cyber threats.”

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a planned, purpose-built global energy company that includes Power, Wind, and Electrification segments and is supported by its accelerator businesses of Advanced Research, Consulting Services, and Financial Services. Building on over 130 years of experience tackling the world’s challenges, GE Vernova is uniquely positioned to help lead the energy transition by continuing to electrify the world while simultaneously working to decarbonize it. GE Vernova helps customers power economies and deliver electricity that is vital to health, safety, security, and improved quality of life. GE Vernova is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., with more than 80,000 employees across 140+ countries around the world. GE Vernova’s Grid Solutions business electrifies the world with advanced grid technologies and systems, enabling power transmission and distribution from the point of generation to point of consumption, and supporting a decarbonized and secured energy transition.

GE Vernova’s mission is embedded in its name – it retains its legacy, “GE,” as an enduring and hard-earned badge of quality and ingenuity. “Ver” / “verde” signal Earth’s verdant and lush ecosystems. “Nova,” from the Latin “novus,” nods to a new, innovative era of lower carbon energy. Supported by the Company Purpose, The Energy to Change the World, GE Vernova will help deliver a more affordable, reliable, sustainable, and secure energy future. Learn more: GE Vernova and LinkedIn.

About Dragos, Inc.

Dragos has a global mission to safeguard civilization from those trying to disrupt the industrial infrastructure we depend on every day. The Dragos Platform offers the most effective industrial cybersecurity technology, giving customers visibility into their ICS/OT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and response actions. The strength behind the Dragos Platform comes from our ability to codify Dragos’s industry-leading OT threat intelligence, and insights from the Dragos services team, into the software. Our community-focused approach gives you access to the largest array of industrial organizations participating in collective defense, with the broadest visibility available.

Our solutions protect organizations across a range of industries, including electric, oil & gas, manufacturing, building automation systems, chemical, government, water, food & beverage, mining, transportation, and pharmaceutical. Dragos is privately held and headquartered in the Washington, DC area with regional presence around the world, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the Middle East. Learn more: Dragos, Inc and Linkedin

