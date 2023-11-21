GE: agreement with Next Hydrogen on green hydrogen

GE announces that GE Vernova's Power Conversion business has signed a memorandum of understanding with Next Hydrogen Solutions to integrate the latter's electrolysis technology into GE Vernova's power system offerings for the production of green hydrogen.



Green hydrogen is a gas produced using a process that generates little or no greenhouse gas emissions, and is used as a component in eFuels and ammonia products.



The integration of GE Vernova's energy conversion technology will provide Next Hydrogen water electrolyzers with direct current (DC) power from renewable energies, including solar, wind and hydro.



''We are ready to lead the hydrogen revolution and contribute to decarbonization in various market segments [...] by providing turnkey systems that seamlessly integrate Next Hydrogen electrolyzers,'' said Rodrigo Elias, general manager of GE Vernova's energy conversion business for North America.



