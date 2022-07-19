Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  General Electric Company
  News
  Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:21 2022-07-19 am EDT
64.38 USD   +1.09%
09:10aGE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air application
BU
08:29aFarnborough slow roasts jet deals in scorching heat
RE
07:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Lufthansa signs order for GE9X, GE90 engines to power cargo fleet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air application

07/19/2022 | 09:10am EDT
BAE Systems and GE announced a technical collaboration to explore next generation adaptive power management systems in the Combat Air domain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005216/en/

GE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air technologies building upon existing relationship on Tempest. (Photo: Business Wire)

GE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Combat Air technologies building upon existing relationship on Tempest. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re proud to collaborate with BAE Systems to explore the next generation of Combat Air technologies building upon our existing relationship on the Tempest program,” said Joe Krisciunas, president of Electrical Power Systems for GE. “Adaptive power management allows more efficient use of existing and available electrical power. We’re working with BAES to demonstrate how this technology could enable increased operational capability to Combat Aircraft.”

GE has delivered electrical power demonstration equipment into the BAE Systems lab to start exploring how to adopt and use solid state power controllers. Adaptive and dynamic power management systems, utilizing solid state power controllers, enables the use of software to implement, modify and control aircraft utility power functions. There are further opportunities for a continued collaboration beyond this demonstration activity, subject to the current active tender process.

GE has been a major supplier to BAE Systems on Typhoon since its inception, providing cockpit displays and fuel system equipment from their Cheltenham facility in the UK. Since entry-into-service in 2004, some 680 aircraft have been sold to nine nations across the globe.

GE Aviation, an operating unit of GE (NYSE: GE), is becoming GE Aerospace. The business is a world-leading provider of jet engines, components and systems for commercial and military aircraft with a global service network to support these offerings. With an installed base of 39,400 commercial and 26,200 military aircraft engines, and systems on nearly every platform, the business is playing a vital role in shaping the future of flight. For more information, visit us at www.GEAviation.com. Follow GE on Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram.


All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
09:10aGE and BAE Systems collaborate to explore next generation adaptive power systems for Co..
08:29aFarnborough slow roasts jet deals in scorching heat
07:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Lufthansa signs order for GE9X, GE90 engines to power cargo fleet
07:34aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE's strong military engine portfolio charting future of military aviat..
07:14aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Digital Enhances FlightPulse® with Animations to Build Realistic Rep..
07:01aGE Digital's Airspace Insight to Help Qantas Improve Airspace Efficiency
04:31aGE First in World to Test High Power, High Voltage Hybrid Electric Components in Altitu..
07/18Delta Air Lines Orders 100 Boeing 737 MAX 10 Jets
07/18GE reveals brand names for 3 new companies following reorganization
07/18Cowen & Co Adjusts General Electric Company Price Target to $84 From $110, Maintains Ma..
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 458 M - -
Net income 2022 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 36,5x
Yield 2022 0,60%
Capitalization 70 090 M 70 090 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,13x
EV / Sales 2023 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 63,68 $
Average target price 92,67 $
Spread / Average Target 45,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-33.46%70 090
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-7.17%609 552
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-18.01%116 371
SIEMENS AG-33.72%81 801
3M COMPANY-26.74%73 357
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-26.82%56 150