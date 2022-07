"Working capital will be pressured as GE protects customers from the impact of supply chain challenges, as well as Renewable Energy-related orders," the company said.

The pressure will see about $1 billion of free cash flow pushed "into the future", GE added.

The Boston-based company had said earlier this year it expects 2022 free cash flow of $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)