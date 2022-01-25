Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/24 04:10:00 pm
96.91 USD   +0.63%
GE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022

01/25/2022 | 06:54am EST
General Electric logo is seen through magnifier in front of displayed Aviation, Energy, Healthcare words in this illustration taken

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on Tuesday forecast higher profit and free cash flow this year after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings in the quarter through December.

The 2022 estimates are based on the company's new reporting format, which it moved to after selling off its jet-leasing business and folding capital business into its corporate operations.

The Boston-based industrial conglomerate expects adjusted profit in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.50 per share in 2022, compared with $1.71 per share last year.

Full-year free cash flow is estimated at $5.5 billion-$6.5 billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.

In its new format the group will no longer report GE Capital, its financial services division, as a standalone business segment.

Under the old format, GE's adjusted earnings for the fourth quarter came in at 92 cents per share, above the 85 cents estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv survey.

It generated $3.8 billion in free cash flow from industrial operations during the quarter, down about $500 million from a year before. (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 74 863 M - -
Net income 2021 1 115 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 393 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 131x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 106 B 106 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,59x
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float -
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 96,91 $
Average target price 124,14 $
Spread / Average Target 28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY1.94%106 375
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.1.78%679 155
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-1.95%140 748
SIEMENS AG-9.98%124 676
3M COMPANY-2.72%99 576
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.79%74 675