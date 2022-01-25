GE forecasts higher profit, cash flow in 2022

CHICAGO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - General Electric Co on
Tuesday forecast higher profit and free cash flow this year
after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings in the quarter
through December.
The 2022 estimates are based on the company's new reporting
format, which it moved to after selling off its jet-leasing
business and folding capital business into its corporate
operations.
The Boston-based industrial conglomerate expects adjusted
profit in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.50 per share in
2022, compared with $1.71 per share last year.
Full-year free cash flow is estimated at $5.5 billion-$6.5
billion, up from $2.6 billion in 2021.
In its new format the group will no longer report GE
Capital, its financial services division, as a standalone
business segment.
Under the old format, GE's adjusted earnings for the fourth
quarter came in at 92 cents per share, above the 85 cents
estimated by analysts in a Refinitiv survey.
It generated $3.8 billion in free cash flow from industrial
operations during the quarter, down about $500 million from a
year before.
(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Andrew Heavens and
Jan Harvey)