GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
GE gets dismissal of most of shareholder lawsuit over accounting, disclosures

01/29/2021 | 09:59pm EST
The General Electric Co. logo is seen on the company's corporate headquarters building in Boston

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A U.S. judge in Manhattan has dismissed most but not all of a shareholder lawsuit accusing General Electric Co of concealing billions of dollars of insurance liabilities and using questionable accounting to prop up its power business.

In a Friday night decision, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman dismissed fraud claims based on GE's alleged misrepresentations about its long-term care insurance portfolio, and most claims concerning long-term service agreements in its power division.

The judge allowed shareholders to pursue claims that Boston-based GE should have disclosed its reliance on factoring, or the sale of future revenue for cash, and to pursue some claims against a former GE chief financial officer, Jeffrey Bornstein.

Furman's 34-page decision followed GE's agreement on Dec. 9 to pay $200 million to settle U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charges it misled investors about its insurance and power businesses.

The shareholders, including pension funds and other investors, asked Furman to treat the SEC settlement as proof GE had misled them, while the defendants said the judge could infer they had no intent to defraud. Furman rejected both suggestions.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment. A GE spokeswoman did not immediately respond to requests for comment on behalf of the defendants, who include former Chief Executive Jeffrey Immelt.

GE is in a multiyear turnaround focused on improving cash flow, cutting costs and shedding some units, while retaining aviation, power generation, renewable energy and other businesses.

The proposed class action covers shareholders from February 2013 to January 2018, when GE took a surprise $6.2 billion charge related to its insurance business. Its share price fell by roughly one-half in the last 18 months of the class period.

Furman had in August 2019 dismissed large portions of an earlier version of the lawsuit.

The case is Sjunde AP Fonden et al v General Electric Co et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 17-08457.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

By Jonathan Stempel


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79 365 M - -
Net income 2020 3 428 M - -
Net Debt 2020 15 097 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 32,0x
Yield 2020 0,38%
Capitalization 93 555 M 93 555 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,37x
EV / Sales 2021 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 189 400
Free-Float 74,3%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,30 $
Last Close Price 10,68 $
Spread / Highest target 31,1%
Spread / Average Target 15,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-1.11%97 147
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.64%142 330
SIEMENS AG10.38%125 685
3M COMPANY4.94%105 971
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-3.23%62 446
HITACHI, LTD.5.93%40 729
