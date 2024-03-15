GE: green light for NZT Power project in the UK
Once completed, the project will become one of the world's first commercial-scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture, expected to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year.
The project is expected to provide flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power equivalent to the average electricity needs of around 1.3 million UK homes, supporting the country's transition to a cleaner energy future.
Technip Energies, GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, supported by Shell in the UK, form the Carbon Capture Alliance (CCA). Alliance members are deeply committed to long-term investment in the UK, and already have a significant UK presence and a mature UK supply chain.
