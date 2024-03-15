GE: green light for NZT Power project in the UK

Technip Energies, leader of a consortium with GE Vernova, and construction partner Balfour Beatty, announces that it has received a letter of intent from bp, on behalf of NZT Power Limited for the execution phase of the Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) project in the UK.



Once completed, the project will become one of the world's first commercial-scale gas-fired power stations with carbon capture, expected to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2 per year.



The project is expected to provide flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power equivalent to the average electricity needs of around 1.3 million UK homes, supporting the country's transition to a cleaner energy future.



Technip Energies, GE Vernova and Balfour Beatty, supported by Shell in the UK, form the Carbon Capture Alliance (CCA). Alliance members are deeply committed to long-term investment in the UK, and already have a significant UK presence and a mature UK supply chain.



