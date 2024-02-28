GE: launches AI-based software solution
By integrating operational and sustainability data, the artificial intelligence (AI)-based software can help industrial companies use resources more effectively and efficiently across a plant or entire enterprise, as well as manage the climate measures required for regulatory compliance.
"Proficy for Sustainability Insights can help provide visibility into sustainability progress through personality-based dashboards for faster, more targeted troubleshooting," summarizes Richard Kenedi, General Manager of GE Vernova's Proficy software and services.
