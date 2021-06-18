Log in
    GE   US3696041033

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
GE : Board of Directors Authorizes Regular Quarterly Dividend

06/18/2021 | 02:25pm EDT
The Board of Directors of GE (NYSE: GE) today declared a $0.01 per share dividend on the outstanding common stock of the Company. The dividend is payable July 26, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 28, 2021. The ex-dividend date is June 25, 2021.

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) rises to the challenge of building a world that works. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today the company’s dedicated team, leading technology, and global reach and capabilities help the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. GE’s people are diverse and dedicated, operating with the highest level of integrity and focus to fulfill GE’s mission and deliver for its customers. www.ge.com

GE’s Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.ge.com/reports and @GE_Reports on Twitter, as well as GE’s Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 922 M - -
Net income 2021 1 367 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 419 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 674x
Yield 2021 0,31%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
EV / Sales 2022 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,4%
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 14,39 $
Last Close Price 13,00 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -61,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Scott Strazik Chief Executive Officer & Senior VP-Gas Power
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY20.37%114 122
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.20.86%637 887
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.1.69%150 225
SIEMENS AG16.92%130 815
3M COMPANY11.64%113 118
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.9.40%70 454