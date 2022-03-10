Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed Nyse  -  03/22 04:00:02 pm
91.25 USD   +3.52%
07:13aGeneral Electric Reaffirms 2022 Adjusted Earnings, Organic Revenue Growth Outlook
MT
06:33aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Investor Day 2022
PU
06:13aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Ge hosts 2022 investor day
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE reaffirms 2022 earnings forecast despite challenges

03/10/2022 | 07:20am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of U.S. conglomerate General Electric is pictured at the site of the company's energy branch in Belfort

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Reuters) -General Electric Co on Thursday reiterated its 2022 earnings forecast despite inflationary and supply-chain challenges.

Ahead of an in-person investor meeting, the Boston-based industrial conglomerate said it expects to post high-single-digit revenue growth this year on the back of a more than 20% increase in aviation revenue.

Adjusted profit for the year is projected to be in the range of $2.80 per share to $3.50 per share. It also expects to grow its profit margin by 150 basis points and to generate $5.5 billion to $6.5 billion in free cash flow.

The company expects to generate about $10 billion in adjusted operating profit and more than $7 billion in free cash flow in 2023.

"We're running GE's businesses better, creating value for shareholders today and tomorrow," said Chief Executive Larry Culp. "Our stronger balance sheet positions us to deploy capital to invest in growth."

The investor meeting comes weeks after the company warned that its profits would suffer in the first half of this year due to persistent supply-chain and inflationary pressures.

Almost two years into the coronavirus pandemic that has snarled supply chains across the world and driven up labor and raw material costs, companies of all sizes are scrambling not just to produce enough to meet current demand - but to also restock inventory shelves.

A run-up in global commodity prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine has worsened the situation.

Mounting concerns about supply-chain and inflation have also hurt GE's shares, which are down 11% since mid-January.

The company has said it is raising prices and trying to keep a lid on costs. It is also trying to source alternative parts to help to deal with shortages.

GE, which last November said it would split into three public companies, reaffirmed the timeline for the spin-offs.

It plans to spin off its healthcare business into a separate publicly traded company next year. It would combine its power and renewable energy units, and spin off that operation in 2024. Following the split, it will become an aviation company.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh. Editing by Jane Merriman)

By Rajesh Kumar Singh


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 78 101 M - -
Net income 2022 3 698 M - -
Net Debt 2022 10 486 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 31,3x
Yield 2022 0,37%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,48x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 91,25 $
Average target price 117,13 $
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James S. Tisch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-3.41%104 876
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.6.07%720 594
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-11.08%127 151
SIEMENS AG-16.35%113 332
3M COMPANY-17.47%83 723
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-15.81%65 017