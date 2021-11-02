Log in
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
GE to Provide Propulsion Systems for the new French Navy Logistic Support Ships

11/02/2021 | 03:49am EDT
The first MV7000 drives for the LSS FLOTLOG program has successfully passed their Factory Acceptance Tests at GE Power Conversion Nancy Factory, reaching a first milestone for the new fleet of logistic support ships (LSS) of the French Navy.

It follows the contract signed in 2020 between GE Power Conversion and Chantiers de l'Atlantique to provide systems for the four LSS to be built by the Shipyard for the French Navy, under the contract management of the Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR), on behalf of the French Armament General Directorate (Direction Générale de l'Armement).

The LSS main mission is to provide logistical support to deployed naval forces. It will replace the current single-hull oil tankers, which have been in service since the 1970's and 1980's. The four supply ships will be delivered by 2029.

By equipping these vessels with control systems similar to those installed on board other French Navy surface ships, propelled with GE solutions, the fleet will have commonalities - thereby simplifying management and maintenance for the customer.

"Electrical propulsion for naval vessels is a major trend in the maritime marketplace. With this contract, we are seeing that it is also reaching military logistics ships." said Philippe Piron, President & CEO of GE Power Conversion. "Installing high-power electrical grids on ships is essential not only for power generation and propulsion, but also for supplying operational on-board mission systems that increasingly require electrical power. We are delighted to be able to offer our most innovative systems in terms of propulsion and power management systems to the French Navy for its future combat vessels."

---------

About GE Power Conversion

GE Power Conversion applies the science and systems of power conversion to help drive the electric transformation of the world's energy infrastructure. Designing and delivering advanced motor, drive and control technologies that evolve today's industrial processes for a cleaner, more productive future, it serves specialized sectors such as energy, marine, industry and all related services. https://www.gepowerconversion.com/

About GE

GE (NYSE:GE) drives the world forward by tackling its biggest challenges. By combining world-class engineering with software and analytics, GE helps the world work more efficiently, reliably, and safely. For more than 125 years, GE has invented the future of industry, and today it leads new paradigms in additive manufacturing, materials science, and data analytics. GE people are global, diverse, and dedicated, operating with the highest integrity and passion to fulfil GE's mission and deliver for our customers. www.ge.com

For more information, contact: Kate Inglis, GE Power Conversion, +44 (0) 1788 563386, +44 (0) 7766 991040, [email protected]

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 07:48:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 053 M - -
Net income 2021 1 244 M - -
Net Debt 2021 11 246 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 141x
Yield 2021 0,35%
Capitalization 117 B 117 B -
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 174 000
Free-Float 74,1%
