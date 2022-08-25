Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-24 pm EDT
76.74 USD   +0.84%
05:31aGE to Unveil Grid Technology Innovations at CIGRE 2022
BU
08/23General Electric Workers Seek Union At US Plant
MT
08/22GE workers in Alabama launch union organizing campaign
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GE to Unveil Grid Technology Innovations at CIGRE 2022

08/25/2022 | 05:31am EDT
  • Focusing on four of the biggest challenges facing the grid, specifically modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business spotlights its holistic approach to building the grid of the future at this year’s CIGRE
  • Combining advanced hardware with software and services, GE emphasizes its commitment to deliver innovative solutions that help customers modernize the grid and accelerate the energy transition
  • For the first time in more than 100 years, the global energy landscape is undergoing a massive transformation

GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business (NYSE: GE) today announced it will unveil new technologies at CIGRE Session 2022. Among these are the world’s first SF6-free g3 circuit-breaker for 420 kV gas-insulated substations (GIS). These technologies demonstrate the value of combining advanced hardware with digital technologies to address customers’ needs and adapt to a more digitalized, decentralized, and decarbonized energy landscape, while bringing reliable electricity online all around the world.

“For the first time in more than 100 years, the global energy landscape is undergoing a massive transformation. To support this transition while building a grid that will be sustainable for the next hundred years, we are working closely with our customers to continue to find ways to make the grid more efficient, resilient, and sustainable,” said Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE Grid Solutions. “We are investing in and delivering advanced technologies and services to meet these new grid challenges and many of these new technologies are on display during the CIGRE Session 2022.”

At this year’s CIGRE, GE Renewable Energy’s Grid Solutions business will spotlight its latest innovations and services as part of the company’s holistic approach to building the grid of the future with a special emphasis on four of the biggest challenges facing the grid: modernization, decarbonization, digitization and electrification.

To read the full news release - click here.

If you are attending CIGRE, visit GE's stand #343 on the third floor of Palais des Congrès de Paris, France.

Contact GE for interviews with our industry experts on-site during CIGRE. For daily updates, follow GE’s Grid Solutions business at @GE Grid Solutions and hashtags #GEatCIGRE & #GEGrid.


© Business Wire 2022
