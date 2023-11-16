GE to equip EDF power plant in Guadeloupe

GE has announced that EDF Systèmes Energétiques Insulaires (SEI) has selected a consortium comprising GE Vernova's Power Conversion business and Eiffage Énergie Systèmes to supply and install a turnkey synchronous capacitor system at the EDF SEI TAC Jarry Sud power plant in Guadeloupe, in response to the growing integration of renewable energies into its grid.



GE states that 'the solution will help stabilize the island's power grid by providing additional energy in the event of sudden power supply or grid problems.



' This project represents a benchmark reference for our Synchronous Capacitor technology designed and built in France. We are delighted and proud to support EDF SEI in helping the French island of Guadeloupe achieve its decarbonization objectives', said Eric Cotelle, Managing Director of Power Conversion, France.





