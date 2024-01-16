GE: to equip UK defense ships
The 216-meter-long Royal Fleet Auxiliary (RFA) vessels will be designed with a focus on minimizing carbon emissions.
' Equipped with energy-saving technologies to reduce power consumption, they will be adaptable to use low-carbon, non-fossil fuels and future sustainable energy sources ' says the group.
' GE Vernova's wealth of experience in naval engineering, exemplified by its contributions to the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's Tide Class tankers, makes the company a reliable partner for this important program,' said Andy Cooper, managing director of GE Vernova's Power Conversion business, UK.
