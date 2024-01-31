GE to supply 28 wind turbines for Japanese project

GE announces that GE Vernova's onshore wind power division has been selected by Abukuma South Wind Power as a supplier for the Abukuma South wind power project in the Fukushima region of Japan.



Abukuma South Wind Power has signed a contract with Kandenko, the company in charge of the EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract, and will supply 28 GE Vernova 3.2-103 wind turbines that will generate around 90 MW of electricity. The agreement is accompanied by a comprehensive long-term service contract with GE Vernova.



The project will support Fukushima Prefecture's ambition to meet 100% of the region's energy demand with renewable energies by 2040.



Japan is also aiming to increase the share of renewable energies in the national electricity mix from 36% to 38% by 2030.





