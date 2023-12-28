GE to supply wind turbines for SunZia Wind project

December 28, 2023 at 09:36 am EST Share

GE announces that Pattern Energy Group, a leader in renewable energy and transportation infrastructure, has closed $11 billion in financing and begun full construction of SunZia Transmission and SunZia Wind, which together constitute the largest clean energy infrastructure project in U.S. history.



SunZia Transmission is a ± 525 kV high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission line between central New Mexico and south-central Arizona.



It will supply clean energy generated by Pattern Energy's 3515 MW SunZia Wind facility, the largest wind power project in the Western Hemisphere, currently under construction in Torrance, Lincoln and San Miguel counties in New Mexico.



The wind turbines will be supplied by GE Vernova and Vestas, says GE.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.