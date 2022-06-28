General Electric : 2021 SUStainability Executive Summary

Building a World That Works for Tomorrow

Throughout our 130-year history, GE has held a larger purpose of innovating technology to lift the quality of life for people around the globe-a core driver of sustainability.

Sustainability priorities are woven into all that we do, including our business strategy, policies, leadership engagement, operating mechanisms, commitments and, ultimately, our products. From ensuring that more people have access to more reliable, sustainable and affordable energy; to making precision health more accessible; to helping people thrive by staying connected to family, friends and economic opportunities, we are committed to making a substantial impact on people and the planet for the better.

As we look ahead to forming three independent companies with sustainability at their core, our pursuit of the energy transition, precision health and future of flight is unwavering. Our mission to succeed in these goals is governed by core sustainability priorities built first and foremost on GE's unique culture of integrity in everything we do. As the world changes, we continuously adapt and improve our programs to best ensure we succeed in these priorities. As our ~168,0001 diverse employees share a common mission to build a world that works, we are focused together on these priorities.

Read the full report at www.ge.com/sustainability. TCFD, SASB and GRI indices can be found here.