General Electric : 2021 SUStainability Executive Summary
06/28/2022 | 08:21am EDT
GE 2021 SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Sustainability at core
Building a World That Works for Tomorrow
Throughout our 130-year history, GE has held a larger purpose of innovating technology to lift the quality of life for people around the globe-a core driver of sustainability.
Sustainability priorities are woven into all that we do, including our business strategy, policies, leadership engagement, operating mechanisms, commitments and, ultimately, our products. From ensuring that more people have access to more reliable, sustainable and affordable energy; to making precision health more accessible; to helping people thrive by staying connected to family, friends and economic opportunities, we are committed to making a substantial impact on people and the planet for the better.
As we look ahead to forming three independent companies with sustainability at their core, our pursuit of the energy transition, precision health and future of flight is unwavering. Our mission to succeed in these goals is governed by core sustainability priorities built first and foremost on GE's unique culture of integrity in everything we do. As the world changes, we continuously adapt and improve our programs to best ensure we succeed in these priorities. As our ~168,0001 diverse employees share a common mission to build a world that works, we are focused together on these priorities.
"As we prepare for a new and defining chapter in GE's history, sustainability is deeply rooted in all of our plans and priorities. I'm incredibly proud of the ownership and initiative that our employees have displayed in this area, as well as the shared appreciation they have for doing things the right way. With this collective mindset in place, I know we can continue to expand on our 2021 accomplishments in the years ahead to build a world that works - for everyone."
H. LAWRENCE CULP, JR.
Chairman of the Board and
Chief Executive Officer, GE
CEO, GE Aviation
Our Efforts
Progress toward our commitments
2030 carbon neutrality commitment
(Scope 1 & 2 emissions)
21% reduction vs. 2019 baseline
Ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 for Scope 3 emissions from the use of sold products
Improving programs
ESG issues assessment for GE Company and our businesses
More clearly articulating product safety and quality goals, programs and initiatives
Holistic strategy around product stewardship and circular economy
Policy engagement and lobbying report assessing alignment to Paris Climate Agreement
Sustainability at core
Building three businesses focused on critical global needs in energy, healthcare and aviation
Our Reach
ENERGY TRANSITION
PRECISION HEALTHCARE
FUTURE OF FLIGHT
1/3
4M+
3 out of 4
of the world's
healthcare
commercial flights
electricity generated
installations
powered by GE or
with the help of
partner2 engines
GE technology
GLOBAL R&D
Invested $3.7B in 20213
~168,0001 employees globally Customers in over 175 countries
Based on full-time equivalent, active employees as of December 31, 2021.
CFM International is a 50-50 joint venture (JV) between GE and Safran Aircraft Engines; Engine Alliance is a 50-50 JV between GE and Pratt & Whitney.
GE, customer and partner funded
GE 2021 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT EXECUTIVE SUMMARY | 1
Continuous Improvement in 2021
ESG Issues Assessments
ESG ISSUES ASSESSMENT OVERVIEW
GE conducted an assessment to develop a list of priority topics deemed relevant for sustainability strategy for each business unit, followed by interviews with internal and external stakeholders to validate and prioritize topics. Based on the insights gained, an ESG issues matrix was developed and the final list of high priority topics was reviewed against GE's latest reporting to identify potential gaps and provide recommendations for future reporting. Read more
1
2
DEVELOP INITIAL LIST OF
STAKEHOLDER
MATERIAL TOPICS
VALIDATION
Consolidate topics, external reporting
Conduct interviews with internal and
frameworks, ESG rating agencies and peers
external stakeholders to identify
the most impactful topics to GE's
business units
3
PROVIDE
RECOMMENDATIONS
Develop an ESG issues matrix and assess GE's existing reporting against the validated priority issues
Output: Initial perspective on potential priority topics for GE's industry
Output: Summary report synthesizing the priority topics, feedback and insights from the activities above
The GE Corporate assessment reinforces that GE's success on its climate change goals, along with our culture of ethics and compliance and our safety focus, are top priorities.
Top issues across the business units include:
• Climate change
• Diversity and inclusion
• Investing in our people (including talent
• Governance and ethics
• Product stewardship
management, engagement, safety and
• Product safety and quality
well-being)
2021 HUMAN RIGHTS REPORT
We released our GE Human
KEY METRICS: 2021 PERFORMANCE AND PRIORITIES
Rights Report in 2022 to provide greater transparency into how we run our human rights program, from our suite of governance documents to our due diligence program. This report details
our program with respect to our own workers, those of our suppliers and the communities affected by GE operations and business relationships.
As an active participant and signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2008, we understand that we play a role in helping achieve a better future for all by creating a more sustainable world. To put this in action, we apply the UN Guiding Principles on Business and Human Rights to help frame our program and practices. Our ESG performance in 2021 and priorities for 2022 and beyond align with the identified UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help address the identified societal challenges.
We identified focus areas where our performance in 2021 vs. 2020 warranted greater focus and provide further details where indicated.
TOPIC
BASELINE
2019
2020
2021
UN SDG
Financial Performance ($M)
Total revenues
$90,221
$75,833
$74,196
Adjusted revenues
$87,419
$72,969
$71,090
Adjusted profit
$8,422
$2,246
$4,608
Free cash flows
$2,145
$635
$1,889
Total research and development
$4,164
$3,820
$3,685
Diversity and Inclusion (pages 80-84)
GE U.S. Workforce, all employees
Total Race & Ethnic Minority
24.1%
24.2%
Asian
8.7%
8.5%
Black/African American
6.8%
6.7%
Hispanic/Latinx
6.5%
6.8%
American Indian/Alaskan Native
0.3%
0.3%
Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander
0.2%
0.1%
Multiracial
1.6%
1.7%
Disability
3.7%
Veteran Status
10.1%
Global Female Representation per Category
Female representation, all employees
21.9%
22.3%
Female representation, professional employees
26.2%
26.5%
Female representation in leadership
26.0%
27.2%
Human Rights: Supplier Responsibility Program
(pages 112-114)
Total Global Audits
1,286
1,115
Total Suppliers Approved
1,039
966
New Suppliers
433
220
Existing Suppliers
553
726
Supplier From Acquisition
53
20
Total Suppliers Rejected
71
26
New Suppliers
62
13
Existing Suppliers
8
13
Supplier from Acquisition
1
0
Total Findings
7,348
6,031
Percentage of Findings per Category:
Health & Safety
29%
31%
Environment
31%
31%
Emergency Preparedness
21%
20%
Human Rights & Labor
16%
14%
Dormitory Standards
<1%
<1%
Conflict Minerals
2%
1%
Security / Other
<1%
3%
Audits per Region:
China
41%
38%
India
28%
27%
North and South America
13%
18%
Europe, Middle East & Africa
9%
8%
Rest of Asia
9%
10%
12 | GE 2021 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT
Our ESG performance and priorities demonstrate our alignment with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) to help address identified societal challenges. In our 2021 Sustainability Report, we share three years of metrics in financial performance, diversity and inclusion, human rights, safety, environmental stewardship, and lifting our communities. We also identified areas where our performance in 2021 vs. 2020 warranted greater focus and provide further details in the report.
Read our summarized performance and priorities here
2 | GE 2021 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Driving progress on climate
CARBON NEUTRAL 2030 COMMITMENT
Having met our 2020 emissions reduction targets ahead of schedule, we set a new goal to achieve carbon neutrality within our own operations (i.e., Scope 1 and 2 emissions) by 2030. To achieve this goal, our businesses are making operational investments in energy efficiency, reducing emissions from the grid through smart power sourcing and using lean practices to eliminate energy waste. While we are focused on driving absolute reductions to achieve carbon neutrality, where necessary we will balance remaining emissions with carbon offsets.
GE Aviation is using several long-term strategies to lower its Scope 1 and 2 emissions, including energy efficient infrastructure investments and optimization, facility energy contracts derived from lower carbon and renewable-sourced energy, and exploring the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel and other low carbon fuels at engine testing operations.
HEALTHCARE
GE Healthcare is focused on reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions through initiatives like reducing greenhouse gas releases from our facilities, moving fleet vehicles to electric and hybrid options, and transitioning to renewable energy.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
GE Renewable Energy is using two green lean workstreams to lower its Scope 1 and 2 emissions: optimizing energy use in global manufacturing facilities and expanding renewable electricity through the adoption of green tariffs, pursuit of onsite solar opportunities, and more.
POWER
GE Gas Power is focused on reducing its Scope 1 and 2 emissions through initiatives like reducing energy waste and investing in automated energy management with real time carbon tracking. Energy champions at 13 of our largest sites completed an intensive series of training and treasure hunt workshops, resulting in the identification of over 40 energy reduction projects.
NET ZERO 2050 AMBITION
In 2021, we articulated GE's ambition to be a net zero company by 2050, including not just GE's own operations, but also the Scope 3 emissions associated with the use of our sold products. We are collaborating closely with our customers, suppliers, policymakers and other companies to turn net zero engineering challenges into business opportunities. We have several principles that are guiding our approach to our net zero ambitions:
GE NET ZERO PRINCIPLES
CREDIBILITY
Knowing this path will take decades, we prioritize credibility first and foremost with our stakeholders to share what we objectively know and don't know. This also means as we get better and more credible information, we will share that with our stakeholders.
CONTINUOUS LEARNING
Our analysis is our most credible information based on how we see things today. We are committed to continuous learning to enable more insights and opportunities to make a difference, and we expect to make progress over time.
COLLABORATION
We know no one company can solve these issues alone. With GE's spirit of humility, we welcome continued collaborations with our customers, investors, regulators, and peers to achieve success toward our goals. We summarize several of these key collaborations here
COMMITMENT TO INNOVATION AND TECHNOLOGY Simply stated, GE's role in the world's path toward net zero is to deliver state of the art technology today to make progress while innovating the breakthrough technologies for tomorrow.
Building on substantial contributions from past action. Our efforts toward net zero began well before 2021. GE has long innovated its products to drive efficiencies and reduce CO2emissions by delivering state of the art products. Our past efforts lay a strong foundation for the progress forward.
2020-2030
Driving continued progress this decade. We are prioritizing the 2020s as a decade of action, with a focus on innovating the technology solutions needed to achieve net zero emissions in 2050. This will take several forms, including advancing technology with the potential to further reduce carbon emissions and carbon intensity in this decade and beyond.
2030-2050
Innovating for the future. While we are optimistic about the role of GE's technologies to make progress through 2030, we know they will not be enough to achieve 2050 net zero ambitions. We are investing today to innovate the next generation of breakthrough technologies to achieve the step changes that will be needed for the power and renewable energy and the aviation sectors.
GE 2021 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT EXECUTIVE SUMMARY | 3
PARIS-ALIGNED CLIMATE POLICY ENGAGEMENT
GE focuses its climate lobbying efforts on being a constructive voice in advancing policies that further a successful energy transition: the decarbonization of energy while growing access to more reliable, sustainable and affordable energy. Our lobbying activities are in furtherance of and consistent with our climate change goals, including the science and goals expressed in the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. We work in partnership with governments because we know that tackling the world's biggest challenges is only possible if governments and industry work together as partners. We also support associations that are leading on climate change solutions, policies, and technologies, including nonprofit organizations and trade associations. Read more
PRODUCT SAFETY AND QUALITY
Lean is foundational to how we work at GE. Safety, Quality, Delivery, Cost (SQDC)-in that order-help us deliver for our customers and build a world that works. These are not simply four metrics that we are regularly reporting on, but instead are our desired set of shared instincts. At no point will an improvement in quality, delivery, or cost be done at the expense of safety. All GE businesses are committed to creating safe and effective products that meet the needs of our customers through continuously working to improve product quality. Read more
Beginning in 2019, GE enhanced its Brownfields Program to prioritize cleanup and redevelopment of idle contaminated properties in EJ communities. Using EJSCREEN (developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) and the Climate and Economic Justice Screening Tool (released by the Council on Environmental Quality), GE reviewed its full inventory of more than 100 owned, underused properties in the U.S. to identify those 53 parcels that are located in EJ communities. Local EJ community leaders have shared that one of their most pressing needs is financial investment to remove obsolete buildings and infrastructure. In response, GE has committed more than
$40 million to demolish its obsolete structures in EJ neighborhoods. Outside the U.S., GE is also screening its underutilized properties to target cleanup and redevelopment investments in disadvantaged communities. Several potential properties were identified for action in 2021. Read more
Clean interior in North Bergen, New Jersey.
4 | GE 2021 SUSTAINABILIT Y REPORT EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
How our strategy and sustainability priorities align with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)
The UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) represent a global agenda to address the most pressing challenges facing our world, including climate action, access to healthcare, and reducing inequities throughout the world. We recognize the importance and urgency of this global initiative and how GE plays a critical role in infrastructure, advancing quality of life, and furthering global development sustainably. GE has been a signatory to the UN Global Compact since 2008 and we see close alignment between the following SDGs and our strategy and sustainability priorities.
GE - General Electric Company published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 12:20:05 UTC.