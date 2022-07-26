Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. General Electric Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GE   US3696043013

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

(GE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
68.36 USD   +0.25%
06:32aMANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (MD&A). The consolidated financial statements of General Electric
AQ
06:29aGENERAL ELECTRIC : 2Q 2022 Presentation
PU
06:29aGENERAL ELECTRIC : 2Q 2022 Press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

General Electric : 2Q 2022 Presentation

07/26/2022 | 06:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

GE second quarter 2022 performance

Financial results & company highlights

July 26, 2022

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This document contains "forward-looking statements" - that is, statements related to future events that by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain. For details on the uncertainties that may cause our actual future results to be materially different than those expressed in our forward-looking statements, see https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/important-forward-looking-statement-informationas well as our annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. We do not undertake to update our forward-looking statements. This document also includes certain forward-looking projected financial information that is based on current estimates and forecasts. Actual results could differ materially.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:

In this document, we sometimes use information derived from consolidated financial data but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Certain of these data are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. These non-GAAP financial measures supplement our GAAP disclosures and should not be considered an alternative to the GAAP measure. The reasons we use these non-GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in our earnings release and the appendix of this presentation and prior earnings presentations, as applicable.

Amounts shown on subsequent pages may not add due to rounding.

GE's Investor Relations website at www.ge.com/investor and our corporate blog at www.gereports.com, as well as GE's Facebook page and Twitter accounts, contain a significant amount of information about GE, including financial and other information for investors. GE encourages investors to visit these websites from time to time, as information is updated and new information is posted.

Planned spins on track

RECENT PROGRESS

Announced new company names and branding … well received by key stakeholders

HealthCare spin milestones … plan to file confidential Form 10 shortly; submitted request for IRS private letter ruling, completed European Works Council consultation ... moving forward with number of critical employee actions, selected Nasdaq exchange

Leadership … preparing for independence & adding to existing talent (building GE HealthCare board, GE Aerospace & GE Vernova teams)

Solid foundation for three independent, investment-grade,industry-leading companies

(a - Includes any remaining stakes in AerCap and Baker Hughes and, upon close, expected 19.9% of go-forward HealthCare, as well as other assets and liabilities of GE today, including run-off Insurance operations

2

2Q'22 snapshot

RESULTS

Organic orders growth

4%

Organic revenue growth*

5%

Adjusted organic

+380 bps

margin expansion*

Adjusted EPS*

$0.78

+$0.56 y/y

Free cash flow*

$0.2B

+$0.0B-a) y/y

DYNAMICS

  • Aerospace strength driving order, revenue, & profit growth
    • Total orders $18.7B, services +4%org, equipment +4%org; with strength in Aerospace +26%org
    • Adjusted revenues* $17.9B ... services +15%org*; total Aerospace +27%org*, HealthCare & Power each +4%org*, Renewable Energy (20)%org*
    • Adjusted profit margin* 9.3% … strength at Aerospace & Power; HealthCare pressured but stabilizing, Renewable Energy challenged
  • … driving positive FCF*
    • ~Flat y/y driven by earnings growth offset by working capital; 2Q inventory build for 2H ramp & supply chain challenges

Encouraging quarter ... especially in Aerospace, Power & services

* Non-GAAP Financial Measure

(a - Excludes prior period CFOA impact from discontinued factoring programs of $0.1B

3

Taking action - GE Aerospace & GE HealthCare

AEROSPACE - OE

Material issues

  • Improvement versus 1Q
  • Largest constraints: structural castings & forgings

Engine output up >3% q/q

  • 6 recent LEAP supplier kaizens
  • Daily management to drive throughput (e.g. Hooksett plant)
  • Dedicated additional 20% of existing engineers to support delivery
  • 70 manufacturability projects in 1H'22

AEROSPACE - SERVICES

Work stops

  • Improvement throughout 2Q
  • Constraints: repairs, castings, forgings, labor gaps

Shop visit-a) output up >20% q/q

  • Monthly recruiting kaizens to ramp labor across multiple sites
  • ~1,600 skilled mechanics added
  • Improving overhaul turn around time
    • Wales Shingi … 5% faster cycle
    • Multiple Repair kaizens

HEALTHCARE

Mfg. lines at shortage risk

  • Lowest since March '21
  • Constraints: chips, resins
  • Inflation from spot buys, logistics

Overdue backlog down >5% q/q

  • Supplier actions, dual sources
  • >6,400 alternative subcomponents/ design changes
  • >20% cycle time reduction at Cork, expanded factory capacity
  • Secured critical components for 2H

Lean fundamentals critical to driving improved delivery

(a - Internal shop visits

4

Taking action - GE Vernova

GE's portfolio of energy businesses

POWER PLAYBOOK

RENEWABLE ENERGY FOCUS

Market

expectation

Lean &

decentralization

Price,

selectivity & underwriting

Product cost

"Fixed" cost

  • Conservatively assumed & sized Gas business for ~25-30 GW global market
  • Reorganized into 4 P&Ls, removed HQ
  • Lean at foundation, e.g. Live Outage
  • Narrow scope - equipment, Steam services
  • Grow higher-margin Aero & Services
  • Services escalation & list price increases
  • Improved product durability
  • Focused on product cost & CSA productivity
  • Reduced headcount ~20% since '18
  • Gas Power ~$1B reduced cost
  • Developing strategy which assumes ~2,000 GE Onshore turbines/year
  • Refocusing on select geographies
  • Decentralizing & driving full P&L accountability
  • Example: Grid reorganization into 3 P&Ls
  • Embedding lean, cross functional problem solving
  • Defined international strike zones
  • Grow higher-margin Grid Automation, Services
  • Focus on price … Onshore price improving
  • Driving NPI cost curve down and industrializing supply chain for large scale production
  • Proactive fleet durability actions
  • Building plans to resize footprint in line with market & selectivity
  • Cost actions to yield significant savings

Experienced leaders running proven playbook across businesses

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GE - General Electric Company published this content on 26 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2022 10:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
06:32aMANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (..
AQ
06:29aGENERAL ELECTRIC : 2Q 2022 Presentation
PU
06:29aGENERAL ELECTRIC : 2Q 2022 Press release
PU
06:29aGENERAL ELECTRIC : GE ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
06:27aGE cuts free cash flow forecast
RE
05:39aGENERAL ELECTRIC : Whitepaper launched in collaboration with EY, addressing India's Net Ze..
PU
05:04aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : More Major -2-
DJ
04:19a5G IN HEALTHCARE : GE Healthcare Inaugurates its First ‘5G Innovation Lab' Aimed at ..
PU
04:19aGE RENEWABLE ENERGY : GE commissions 180 MW Bajoli hydro project in Himachal Pradesh
PU
03:14aMARKETMIND : Earnings to the rescue?
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 443 M - -
Net income 2022 2 184 M - -
Net Debt 2022 15 320 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,6x
Yield 2022 0,56%
Capitalization 75 241 M 75 241 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 168 000
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Duration : Period :
General Electric Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 68,36 $
Average target price 92,33 $
Spread / Average Target 35,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
H. Lawrence Culp Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Carolina Dybeck-Happe Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Victor Abate Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Nancy Anderson Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Francisco D'Souza Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY-27.82%75 241
BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.-4.68%635 754
HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC.-13.07%123 390
SIEMENS AG-31.62%84 658
3M COMPANY-24.49%76 322
ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC.-22.41%59 641